Olivia Munn Reveals Her First Haircut Since Giving Birth to Baby Malcolm in 2021

Olivia Munn is starting to feel like herself again.

On Monday, the actress, 42, showed off her first haircut since welcoming her 19-month-old son Malcolm Hiệp.

Munn looked radiant as she played with her fresh brunette locks styled by Cherilyn Farris, who amped up her voluminous look with Unite Texturiza Spray, in an Instagram video before “celebrating the wedding of my sweet friend.”

“I’ve been dreading getting dressed up again. My baby is 19 months old, but postpartum was rough for me (a full year) and then another 6 months waiting for my skin, hair and body to come back. This is the first time in a long time I felt comfortable in my skin again,” Munn wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story.

For her friend’s nuptials, Munn rocked a striped buttoned sleeveless black top and a silver double chain engraved necklace in natural summertime glam by makeup artist Diane Buzzetta.

She also shared a behind-the-scenes look of herself getting ready for the wedding on her Instagram Story. In the photos, Munn can be seen holding her son while she gets glam in a chair.

The new mom then posed for a photo with Farris and Buzzetta before heading out to the event.



Munn welcomed her first baby with John Mulaney on Nov. 24, 2021.



Earlier this month, she shared a post on Instagram, in which she matched her son in brown overalls on “a family vacation” in Idaho with her comedian boyfriend.

“Matching my little Malc,” Munn captioned one Instagram Story post of herself and her son walking through a grassy field.

There, the parents also gathered for a star-studded dinner with several of their celebrity friends, including Kristen Bell, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox among many others. The couple made an appearance in a photo Bell, 43, posted on Instagram, with Munn throwing up a peace sign in the background.

After Mulaney, 40, marked his first Father's Day with Malcolm in June 2022, the frequent Saturday Night Live guest host revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers that he received gifts from his son.

"He got me a plethora of gifts," Mulaney told Seth Meyers. "I woke up, and I had breakfast with him. And his new thing is when I turn the phone on and it's in selfie mode and I put it on video, he grabs it and slowly brings the camera into his mouth. So, all his films have the same twist ending."

