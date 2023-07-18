Olivia Munn Reveals Her First Haircut Since Giving Birth to Baby Malcolm in 2021

The actress and new mom played with her fresh brunette locks in an Instagram video she posted on Monday

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 18, 2023 06:48PM EDT
Olivia Munn Haircut.
Photo:

 Olivia Munn/Instagram

Olivia Munn is starting to feel like herself again.

On Monday, the actress, 42, showed off her first haircut since welcoming her 19-month-old son Malcolm Hiệp.

Munn looked radiant as she played with her fresh brunette locks styled by Cherilyn Farris, who amped up her voluminous look with Unite Texturiza Spray, in an Instagram video before “celebrating the wedding of my sweet friend.”

“I’ve been dreading getting dressed up again. My baby is 19 months old, but postpartum was rough for me (a full year) and then another 6 months waiting for my skin, hair and body to come back. This is the first time in a long time I felt comfortable in my skin again,” Munn wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story.

For her friend’s nuptials, Munn rocked a striped buttoned sleeveless black top and a silver double chain engraved necklace in natural summertime glam by makeup artist Diane Buzzetta.

Olivia Munn Haircut.

 Olivia Munn/Instagram

She also shared a behind-the-scenes look of herself getting ready for the wedding on her Instagram Story. In the photos, Munn can be seen holding her son while she gets glam in a chair.

The new mom then posed for a photo with Farris and Buzzetta before heading out to the event.

Olivia Munn Haircut.

 Olivia Munn/Instagram

Munn welcomed her first baby with John Mulaney on Nov. 24, 2021.

Earlier this month, she shared a post on Instagram, in which she matched her son in brown overalls on “a family vacation” in Idaho with her comedian boyfriend.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Matching my little Malc,” Munn captioned one Instagram Story post of herself and her son walking through a grassy field.

There, the parents also gathered for a star-studded dinner with several of their celebrity friends, including Kristen Bell, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox among many others. The couple made an appearance in a photo Bell, 43, posted on Instagram, with Munn throwing up a peace sign in the background.

After Mulaney, 40, marked his first Father's Day with Malcolm in June 2022, the frequent Saturday Night Live guest host revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers that he received gifts from his son.

"He got me a plethora of gifts," Mulaney told Seth Meyers. "I woke up, and I had breakfast with him. And his new thing is when I turn the phone on and it's in selfie mode and I put it on video, he grabs it and slowly brings the camera into his mouth. So, all his films have the same twist ending."

Related Articles
Olivia Munn Twins With Son Malcolm
Olivia Munn Twins in Matching Outfits with Son Malcolm on ‘Family Vacation’ with John Mulaney
John Mulaney Celebrates Father's Day With Olivia Munn and Son Malcolm
John Mulaney Celebrates Father's Day with Olivia Munn and Son Malcolm: 'I'm a Lucky Guy'
Kristen Bell
Hidden Jims! Can You Spot Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Among This Galaxy of Stars — and 'Friends'?!
john mulaney and olivia munn
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Share Cute Photos of Son: 'We Dress Him Like an Old Man'
Dax Shepard Enjoys an Ice Cream Cone at Dairy Queen with Kristen Bell and Reveals His Favorite Treat at the Chain
Dax Shepard Enjoys Ice Cream at Dairy Queen with Kristen Bell and Reveals His Favorite Treat at the Chain
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell Shares Star-Studded Vacation Photos with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and More Celebs
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's Son Malcom
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's Son: Everything They've Said About Malcolm Hiệp
John Mulaney, Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's Relationship Timeline
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 18: John Mulaney attends the 'Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers' premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on May 18, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney); https://www.instagram.com/p/Crrk5OHJOtq/. John Mulaney/Instagram
John Mulaney Reveals the Adorable Way He Honors Son Malcolm During Netflix Comedy Special
John Mulaney
John Mulaney Enjoys Outdoor Stroll with Son Malcolm, 18 Months — See the Sweet Moment!
olivia munn, john mulaney
Olivia Munn Shares Photos of John Mulaney, Son Malcolm: 'Partying in Vegas Looks a Lot Different'
Olivia Munn Shares Video of the 'First Time' Son Malcom Ever Said 'No' https://www.instagram.com/p/CplMsITLeDm/
Olivia Munn Shares Video of the 'First Time' Son Malcolm 'Ever Said 'No'
Olivia Munn, john mulaney
John Mulaney Adorably Matches with Son Malcolm as Olivia Munn Says Baby's First Word Was 'Daddy'
Olivia Munn, john mulaney
The 'Smooshiest' Photos of Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's Newborn Son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney
Olivia Munn attends Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World will be broadcast on May 8, 2021.
Olivia Munn Says She's Turning Baby Boy Malcolm into a 'Buttered Biscuit' in Adorable New Photo
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Celebrate Son Malcolm's First Birthday: 'My Son, My Joy'