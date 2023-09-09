Olivia Munn Posts Adorable Video of Son Malcolm Saying 'Goodnight' to the Clouds and Sun

Olivia Munn’s son is learning all about the world around him.

In an adorable video Munn posted on her Instagram Story Friday night, 21-month-old Malcolm — who she shares with comedian John Mulaney — was getting ready for bed and made sure to say goodnight to everything he could.

“Goodnight, Malcolm,” Munn, 43, said at the start of the video, which showed a beautiful sunset and an ocean view. “Can you say goodnight sky?” she asked Malcolm.

“Goodnight clouds,” her son replied, and Munn laughed.

“Can you say goodnight sun?” she asked next, to which he said, “Oh, look at that sun.”

He then made his final goodbyes as he said, “Goodnight sun. Goodnight clouds.”

Olivia Munn's Instagram Story. Olivia Munn/Instagram

The Love Wedding Repeat actress often shares glimpses of her toddler with her followers on Instagram. In August, she shared a hilarious video of Malcolm destroying the birthday cake she’d made for Mulaney, 41.

She had documented the process of baking and decorating the cake on her Instagram Story. “I tried to make a four-layered birthday cake and the bottom layer is coming out,” she said. “This doesn’t look like the picture.”



Mulaney replied supportively, “I never saw the picture, so it might look like it.”

However, just after Munn successfully stopped Malcolm from grabbing the knife that lay next to the cake, the toddler got his hands on the icing and made a dent in the concoction. “Oh no!” she said, sharing a video look at “the other side of the cake,” which Malcolm had made his mark on.

In another post to her Story, she captured a slice of the homemade cake, and gave it a review: “The cake was delicious. And ugly. Success!”

Olivia Munn and her son, Malcolm. Olivia Munn/Instagram

Rumors circulated about a possible romance blooming between Munn and Mulaney in May 2021, shortly after the comedian ended his marriage of six years. They had been friends for several years — and she had supported him when he checked into rehab in 2020.

Sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the two had begun seeing each other just a few days after news broke of his divorce.

"This is very new, they're taking it slowly," an insider said at the time.

They were spotted together publicly just a few times before Mulaney revealed that Munn was expecting a child.

"I packed a lot into this … is it September now?" he said during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife … Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia."

He continued, "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"



Olivia Munn, John Mulaney and their son Malcolm. John Mulaney/Instagram

The pair welcomed Malcolm in November 2021, and Mulaney has since gushed about how becoming a father has changed his life.

"Life is a lot better and happier now," he said while hosting Saturday Night Live in February 2022 — his first time back at the show since his rehab stint.

Last month, the Big Mouth star told Conan O’Brien on an episode of his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, that his entire routine is different now.

"I used to spin out about so many things and I used to want to be so clever and wanted to be this curated little prick and I now have nothing in my head except, 'Yeah, Malcolm do that. Oh yeah, right. Baseball.’”

