Olivia Munn Gets Candid About Struggle Watching Other Moms 'Snapback' After Childbirth

The actress welcomed her first baby with comedian John Mulaney in November 2021

By Staff Author
Published on August 3, 2023 12:15PM EDT
olivia munn snapback after pregnancy
Photo:

Olivia Munn/Instagram

Olivia Munn is opening up about her postpartum experience.

On Wednesday, the actress, 43, spoke candidly about her struggle as she watched other moms "snapback" after childbirth. Sharing a photo on her Instagram Story of herself in a mirror wearing a pair of Levi's shorts, Munn began, "Took a minute but I'm finally in my pre-baby jean shorts."

"My baby is 20 months old and it took all 20 months," she continued. "I was watching other moms have their snapback within months and wondering why it wasn't happening for me."

"But I realized it's just gonna be different for me and that eventually, one day, I'd slow snap it back. I have more energy now too...that was more important for me to get back. And thankfully it's back. 🤞."

Munn welcomed her first baby, son Malcolm Hiệp, with comedian John Mulaney in November 2021.

The star often shares photos of her son, most recently documenting her family's beach trip. In a series of photos posted to her Instagram, Munn showed an attempt to lather sunscreen on Malcolm as they lounged on a beach towel — with the occasional cameo from Mulaney.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star looked down, confused at the sunscreen situation at hand while Malcolm — whose legs were ghostly white with lotion — appeared unbothered.

“It takes two adults to put sunscreen on one toddler,” she joked in the caption. “And we didn’t even do a good job.”

Earlier this month, Munn shared another post with Malcolm and Mulaney, backdropped by grassy hills instead of a sandy beach.

“IDAHO,” the actress simply captioned the Instagram post, a series of photos showing the family exploring the state’s scenery.

In a photo Munn shared on her Instagram Story, both mother and son were dressed in brown overalls, a white shirt and tan hiking boots as they ran through the grass together.

“Matching my little Malc,” she captioned the sweet snapshot.

