Olivia Munn Covers Son Malcolm in Sunscreen During Family Beach Day with John Mulaney: 'It Takes Two Adults'

Olivia Munn is soaking up the sun — and sunscreen — with her son, Malcolm Hiệp!

The actress, 43, hit the beach with John Mulaney and their 18-month-old baby, documenting the adorable outing in an Instagram post.

Munn shared several photos of herself attempting to lather sunscreen on Malcolm as they lounged on a beach towel — with the occasional cameo from her comedian boyfriend, 40.

In one snapshot, the X-Men: Apocalypse star looked down, baffled at the sunscreen situation at hand while Malcolm — whose legs were ghostly white with lotion — appeared unbothered.

“It takes two adults to put sunscreen on one toddler,” she joked in the caption. “And we didn’t even do a good job.”

For the summer outing, the celebrity mom sported white high-waisted shorts and a matching collared shirt, which she wore unbuttoned to reveal a sliver of her neon bikini top. She accessorized the look with a pink gingham headband and sunglasses — both of which came in handy while she focused on sunscreen application.

Malcolm (who the couple has said they dress "like an old man") kept the sun out of his eyes with a brown baseball cap, which topped off the rest of his ensemble: a striped T-shirt and tan shorts.

Munn showed more angles of the sunscreen fiasco on her Instagram Story, writing, “Putting sunscreen on a toddler is incredibly difficult.”

In the next slide, she zoomed in on Malcolm’s lotion-covered legs, joking, “As you can see I’m [very] bad at it.”

A final photo showed the youngster playing with what appeared to be seaweed on the beach as his mom watched him lovingly.

Earlier this month, Munn shared another family post with Malcolm and Mulaney, backdropped by grassy hills instead of a sandy beach.

“IDAHO,” the actress simply captioned the Instagram post, a series of photos showing the family exploring the state’s scenery.

In a photo Munn shared on her Instagram Story, both mother and son were dressed in brown overalls, a white shirt and tan hiking boots as they ran through the grass together.

“Matching my little Malc,” she captioned the sweet snapshot.

Olivia Munn twins with son Malcolm during their Idaho adventures together. Olivia Munn/Instagram

"My baby boy,” Munn captioned another Instagram Story post, a close-up shot of Malcolm. “Thank God for you.”

The couple both celebrated their son — and each other — on Father’s Day in June.

"Every day for the past 18 months these two fall more in love with each other,” Munn wrote on Instagram. “Lucky me that my son gets you as his father."

In a post of his own, Mulaney shared two photos of the family of three enjoying some time in a pool at sunset.

"You made me a dad, Olivia," he captioned the post. "I love you forever for doing that."

