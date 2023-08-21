Olivia Dunne Shares Bikini Photos from Vacation: 'There’s 104 Days of Summer Til School Comes'

Olivia Dunne is savoring summer while it lasts.

The Louisiana State University gymnast and TikTok star, 20, posted a photo carousel on Instagram Sunday, sharing highlights of her summer break adventures before she returns to campus for her senior year. From the looks of it, she's been having a blast.

Her post includes shots of her soaking up the sun — and the idyllic Mediterranean scenery — while lounging in a bikini on a boat in Italy. Another image captured her celebrating her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. The carousel also features snaps of Dunne taking in a baseball game, practicing yoga and enjoying a girl's night out with a friend. The final image showed the college athlete perched on a horse while dressed in a glittery gown.

Olivia Dunne soaks up the sun during her summer break. livvydunne/Instagram

"There’s 104 days of summer vacation til school comes along just to end it…" Dunne wrote in the post's caption, seemingly lamenting that she'd soon have to hit the books — and the gymnastics mat — again. LSU's fall semester kicks off on Monday.

Olivia Dunne poses on top of a horse. livvydunne/Instagram

Following the unveiling of her SI Swimsuit spread in April, Dunne spoke to PEOPLE about what it meant to her to be featured in the iconic magazine.

"When I first got the call, I honestly was in disbelief," she said at the time. "That's the best word to describe it. I got off the phone, I was screaming and jumping around, and I called my mom immediately, and I think I cried."

"I honestly just felt so confident and I love what the whole brand stands for and how they pick up women and make them feel so confident," she added of her experience shooting with the magazine.

The spread made Dunne one of the first college athletes to appear in print for the coveted issue. The gymnast said the exposure would help her mission to serve as a role model for young girls, particularly young athletes.

"Women's sports is something that I want to support and leave my legacy on," she told PEOPLE. "I want to show other athletes that you can have it all — especially women."



Olivia Dunne will commence her senior year at LSU this fall. Stew Milne/Getty

While Dunne felt confident and comfortable posing for SI Swimsuit, she's had to face some uncomfortable attention in her gymnastics career from her male fans. In a July interview with ELLE magazine, she spoke out against social media critics who blamed her for a group of boys causing security issues at one of her team's competitions earlier this year, saying she sparked the drama because she posts photos of herself in a leotard.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“It’s not a girl’s responsibility how a man looks at her or how he acts, especially when you’re doing your sport and that’s your uniform," Dunne fired back in the interview.

"I can’t help the way I look, and I’m going to post what I feel comfortable with. It’s hard to handle at times, definitely, because I am just a 20-year-old student. I think people do forget that.”

The incident occurred at LSU’s opening meet of the season in Salt Lake City. Dunne was not competing due to an injury, but groups of rowdy boys in the crowd continued to yell, “We want Livvy! Give us Livvy!” during other gymnasts’ routines, Sports Illustrated reported at the time.

In a tweet, Dunne asked fans “to please be respectful of the other gymnasts” during meets.

