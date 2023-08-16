Olivia Dunne Supports Rumored Boyfriend and MLB Prospect Paul Skenes at Minor League Game

The gymnast and social media powerhouse made time for some shopping and baseball on Tuesday

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
Published on August 16, 2023 03:28PM EDT
Olivia Dunne at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California, Paul Skenes #20 of the LSU Tigers reacts after a strikeout against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Charles Schwab Field
Photo:

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty, Jay Biggerstaff/Getty

Olivia Dunne is taking in some baseball this summer — and may have her eye on a certain Pittsburgh Pirates prospect.

On Tuesday, the LSU gymnast, 20, was in Florida where she caught former LSU star pitcher Paul Skenes’ debut with the Bradenton Marauders.

On her Snapchat, the NCAA’s highest-paid female athlete shared that she made time for a bit of shopping and then it was off to the ballpark where Skenes pitched a scoreless inning and had two strikeouts in the Single-A minor league team’s game.

Dunne shared a panoramic video of the field taken from her suite, and also posted a side-by-side snap of herself and the infield.

While the social media powerhouse and Skenes, 21, have not confirmed their relationship status, Dunne showed her allegiance to the pitching ace by wearing his jersey at the College World Series in June, when the Tigers won the NCAA National Championship.

The baseball team only lost two games during the Omaha tournament, and were led by Skenes — who won the College World Series Most Outstanding Player. He also nabbed the National Pitcher of the Year Award and the Dick Howser Trophy as the nation’s best baseball player.

In July, the right-hander was drafted by the Pirates as the No. 1 overall pick of the MLB Draft. 

Livvy Dunne Shows Up at Game to Support Rumored Boyfriend

livvy_gymnast/Snapchat

The California native also agreed to a record-setting contract, MLB.com reported, receiving a $9.2 million signing bonus.

Meanwhile, Dunne is continuing to make her mark in the financial arena. 

Currently worth an estimated $3.5 million, according to the On3 NIL 100 list, she became the top-earning NCAA female athlete after the NCAA agreed to the new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) policy in July 2021, allowing student-athletes to accept sponsorship deals.

Last month, she announced the launch of The Livvy Fund, in which she hopes to lay out a plan for others to succeed.

“I’m so excited to build on the momentum of women in sports by utilizing the brand relationships I’ve built to help empower LSU female student-athletes with the knowledge and assistance to succeed in the NIL space,” Dunne told PEOPLE. “I’ve been so blessed these past couple years with the opportunities I’ve been given, and I can’t wait to be able to share my knowledge with others and support them in their NIL journeys.”

