Olivia Dunne is taking in some baseball this summer — and may have her eye on a certain Pittsburgh Pirates prospect.

On Tuesday, the LSU gymnast, 20, was in Florida where she caught former LSU star pitcher Paul Skenes’ debut with the Bradenton Marauders.

On her Snapchat, the NCAA’s highest-paid female athlete shared that she made time for a bit of shopping and then it was off to the ballpark where Skenes pitched a scoreless inning and had two strikeouts in the Single-A minor league team’s game.

Dunne shared a panoramic video of the field taken from her suite, and also posted a side-by-side snap of herself and the infield.

While the social media powerhouse and Skenes, 21, have not confirmed their relationship status, Dunne showed her allegiance to the pitching ace by wearing his jersey at the College World Series in June, when the Tigers won the NCAA National Championship.

The baseball team only lost two games during the Omaha tournament, and were led by Skenes — who won the College World Series Most Outstanding Player. He also nabbed the National Pitcher of the Year Award and the Dick Howser Trophy as the nation’s best baseball player.

In July, the right-hander was drafted by the Pirates as the No. 1 overall pick of the MLB Draft.

The California native also agreed to a record-setting contract, MLB.com reported, receiving a $9.2 million signing bonus.

Meanwhile, Dunne is continuing to make her mark in the financial arena.

Currently worth an estimated $3.5 million, according to the On3 NIL 100 list, she became the top-earning NCAA female athlete after the NCAA agreed to the new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) policy in July 2021, allowing student-athletes to accept sponsorship deals.

Last month, she announced the launch of The Livvy Fund, in which she hopes to lay out a plan for others to succeed.

“I’m so excited to build on the momentum of women in sports by utilizing the brand relationships I’ve built to help empower LSU female student-athletes with the knowledge and assistance to succeed in the NIL space,” Dunne told PEOPLE. “I’ve been so blessed these past couple years with the opportunities I’ve been given, and I can’t wait to be able to share my knowledge with others and support them in their NIL journeys.”

