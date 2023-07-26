Olivia Dunne Says She Stopped Attending Classes In-Person for 'Safety Reasons'

The LSU gymnast, who has 13 million social media followers, has drawn frenzied crowds at her meets

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
Published on July 26, 2023 12:09PM EDT
Olivia Dunne may be done with attending classes in-person at LSU.

In a profile in ELLE magazine, the 20-year-old college gymnast and social media powerhouse revealed that her surging popularity has made it difficult to join her peers in the classroom.

“There were some scares in the past, and I just want to be as careful as possible," Dunne told the publication. “I don’t want people to know my daily schedule and where I am.”

With about 13 million social media followers and as the NCAA’s highest-paid female athlete, the New Jersey native and rising senior is staying cautious as she eyes her future beyond collegiate gymnastics.

While fellow students ask her for photos and autographs, Dunne said that she is careful when she walks around the Baton Rouge. La., campus.

An incident earlier this year seemingly prompted such caution. 

While at LSU’s first meet of the season at the University of Utah, groups of young men chanted “We want Livvy! Give us Livvy!” during other gymnasts’ routines, Sports Illustrated reported at the time. And outside, a group of her fans yelled at people walking out of the arena, some leaning over guard rails in a frenzy, asking, “Where is Livvy?” as others screamed, “Give us Livvy!” and “We want her!”

Dunne, injured at the time, wasn’t even competing at the meet. But the event resulted in the university’s athletic department choosing to hire private security for the rest of the season, according to ELLE.

The athlete later used her platform to encourage fans to support her teammates and opposing gymnasts.

In a tweet at the time, she asked fans “to please be respectful of the other gymnasts” during events. 

For her part, the star is also using her notoriety for good — in a bid to help other female athletes excel in the same way she has. 

Earlier this month, she announced the launch of The Livvy Fund, which will “provide opportunities exclusively to female athletes at LSU,” according to a press release.

“I’m so excited to build on the momentum of women in sports by utilizing the brand relationships I’ve built to help empower LSU female student-athletes with the knowledge and assistance to succeed in the NIL space,” Dunne told PEOPLE. “I’ve been so blessed these past couple years with the opportunities I’ve been given, and I can’t wait to be able to share my knowledge with others and support them in their NIL journeys.”

