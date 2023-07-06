Olivia Dunne Unveils New Initiative to Share Her 'Knowledge' and Help Female Athletes with NIL Deals

LSU gymnast and social media powerhouse Olivia Dunne is making good on her promise to help other female athletes excel.

On Thursday, the 20-year-old — who is the highest paid NCAA female athlete — announced the launch of The Livvy Fund, which will “provide opportunities exclusively to female athletes at LSU,” according to a press release.

“I’m so excited to build on the momentum of women in sports by utilizing the brand relationships I’ve built to help empower LSU female student-athletes with the knowledge and assistance to succeed in the NIL space,” Dunne tells PEOPLE. “I’ve been so blessed these past couple years with the opportunities I’ve been given, and I can’t wait to be able to share my knowledge with others and support them in their NIL journeys.”

Dunne will partner with Bayou Traditions, the Official Collective of LSU Athletics that raises funds to provide Name, Image and Likeness opportunities to LSU student-athletes, according to the release.

With over 15 million followers across her social channels, the New Jersey native has set the bar high in her partnerships with major national brands, including Vuori, Motorola and American Eagle.

Dunne is currently worth an estimated $3.5 million, according to the On3 NIL 100 list. She became the top-earning NCAA female athlete after the NCAA agreed to the new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) policy in July 2021, allowing student-athletes to accept sponsorship deals.

Alberto Tamargo/Getty

In a recent appearance on the Full Send podcast, she revealed one secret to her success, sharing that she “doesn’t just sell anything to my audience” and only takes deals that “feels right with me.”

“I usually don’t ever talk about money,” Dunne said, but added about her biggest payday: “I would say it’s…six figures,” she continued. “Yeah, I’m very fortunate I mean, it’s just crazy to me.”

Now, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue star is poised to help others achieve their own dreams through The Livvy Fund.

While talking to PEOPLE earlier this year for the annual Women Changing the World issue, the star shared that she is inspired to help others.

"There was no roadmap of how to do school, your athletics and social media all at the same time. There's really no one that's ever done it. And I figured I could change that. I could pave the way and be a good example to young girls that look up to me."

