Olivia Culpo Shares Behind-the-Scenes of Italy Trip with Fiancé Christian McCaffrey

The model showed off her latest journey to Italy, which she visited for the annual Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda events

By
Published on July 9, 2023 01:16PM EDT
Olivia Culpo Shares Behind-The-Scenes of Italy Trip With Fiance Christian McCaffrey: 'Mom & Dad Take Europe'
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey walk down stairs together in Italy.

Olivia Culpa/Instagram

Olivia Culpo and fiancé Christian McCaffrey had quite the date night, and weekend, in Italy!

The model, 31, shared several behind-the-scenes Instagram Story uploads of their journey to and from Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda festivities this weekend — including their stop in the region of Puglia, or Apulia.

On Instagram, Culpo shared images of some of the beautiful scenery they came across on their trip, including flowery buildings in Puglia. One image featured some lovely decor inside of what appeared to be a hotel room.

"La dolce vita," she captioned the pic.


Olivia Culpo shares behind-the-scenes look at trip to Italy.

Olivia Culpo/Instagram

Culpo later shared a detailed look at the Borgo Egnazia hotel, and a sweet video of her and McCaffrey, 27, getting glammed-up for their Saturday night out — with him taking a bit of a snooze as she got ready.

"We all have our strengths and weaknesses," she jokingly captioned the video.

After a mirror selfie of the pair, Culpo uploaded an adorable clip of her and her fiancé slowly walking hand-in-hand down a flight of stairs.

In the video, she wore a sparkly black romper, while McCaffrey kept it simple-yet-classy with a dark suit, white shirt and no tie.


Olivia Culpo shares behind-the-scenes look at trip to Italy.

Olivia Culpo/Instagram

The pair also posed next to some friends at the Italy engagement, including executive Simon Huck and husband Phil Riportella, while Culpo took a pic with fellow model Alessandra Ambrosio and music star Anitta.

As they left the Dolce & Gabbana event, the duo even gave fans an inside look at their travels, specifically Culpo's excitement as she got her luggage back after some type of mishap.

She also shared a pic of her fiancé holding onto her shoes at the airport, calling the NFL player her "MVP."


Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey pose alongside Simon Huck and husband Phil Riportella.

Olivia Culpo/Instagram

"If you're traveling this summer, I highly recommend putting AirTags in your luggage, carry ons, etc," she wrote in a later story. "Having AirTags this time made it so much easier to track down and if you're traveling to Europe you already know the drill with luggage getting lost."

While their luggage may have been lost, their love is here to stay.

The model and football player got engaged on April 2, sharing with fans weeks later during an Amazon Live that wedding planning is "so much work." Culpo also shared that she had no idea McCaffrey would propose at the time.

"Christian deserves an Oscar for his performance," she joked.

"He was leading me astray the entire time. I kept asking him if he was ready to get engaged or if he had any timeline in mind because I was starting to get kind of annoyed … he never let out a peep."


Olivia Culpo poses with Alessandra Ambrosio and music star Anitta.

Olivia Culpo/Instagram

In a recent exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the former Miss Universe revealed that it's an absolute "thrill" to be engaged.

"I'm so excited," Culpo said while discussing her partnership with evian Sparkling Carbonated Water for Coachella. "It's been the thrill of a lifetime, honestly."

