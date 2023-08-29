Olivia Culpo Supported Sister Sophia ‘Every Step of the Way’ Amidst Her Breakup from Braxton Berrios



When Sophia Culpo split from football player Braxton Berrios, her big sis Olivia Culpo was there to support her.

In a new interview with E! News, Olivia, 31, revealed her words of advice for her 26-year-old sister as she went through the public breakup.

"I just told her that this will all pass and someday you'll look back on this and be so proud of the strength that you had to get through the hardest moments," the former Miss America-turned-reality television star told the outlet.

Olivia revealed that she was there for Sophia “every step of the way,” because “it’s so hard” being in the public eye, particularly when "social media is so toxic."

Now, she says Sophia is feeling a sense of gratitude towards the trying time: “We can look back and think, 'Thank God that happened.'"

Leon Bennett/Getty

In March, Sophia confirmed that she and Berrios, 27, broke up after two years of dating.

"I still don't really have words," she shared during an Instagram Q&A session, noting that she's "not really one to air out a bunch of dirty details." She mentioned that the "betrayal" in her last relationship "took a toll" on her, but was thankful for her "support system" allowing her to move forward. "I don't wish what I went through on anybody,” she added.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty, Gotham/GC Images, Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Berrios has since been linked to TikToker Alix Earle. Sophia posted and then deleted a TikTok video seemingly shading her ex and the social media influencer in June, the same month she accused the Miami Dolphins wide receiver of cheating on her, which he denied.

She later confirmed that the video had nothing to do with Earle and Berrios.

"I'm sorry the internet has their panties in a wad. It wasn't that deep," she wrote on Instagram. "It really wasn't that deep. I'm literally getting texts from my friends like, 'I'm thinking of you, are you doing okay?' I'm good. I'm good. The internet is wild, but we're good."

