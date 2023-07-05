Olivia Culpo Thanks Her ‘Damage Control Team’ for Saving Her Broken Dress Before Her Engagement Party

Olivia Culpo isn’t going to let a wardrobe malfunction damper her engagement party.

In a new video shared to TikTok over the weekend, the reality television star shared a behind-the-scenes look at how she got ready for her pre-weddings celebrations with her fiancé, 27-year-old NFL player Christian McCaffrey, who proposed in April.

Towards the end of the clip, the 31-year-old influencer is seen trying on what she described as “the world's absolute tightest dress of all time,” which was really a white mini dress with spaghetti straps adorned with flower appliqués and an asymmetrical skirt.

The video then cuts to McCaffrey helping his wife-to-be zip up the dress. Culpo confidently struts in the full look — until fashion disaster strikes.

“The dress just broke,” she says before turning around to show off the “completely split” zipper.

In the end, Culpo manages to get her outfit together thanks to some help from her “damage control team,” which included the San Francisco 49ers running back.

Continuing on with her process, Culpo shows off her two shoe options (white pumps or strappy stilettos) before ultimately picking the inches-high sandal heels because “that’s what the fiancé likes better,” she says.

She completed her look with large flower-shaped stud earrings and of course her dazzling engagement bling – a Whisper Thin three-stone oval with epaulette side stones in two-tone of yellow gold and platinum – from Ring Concierge.

McCaffrey then steps into the frame to show off his all-white outfit consisting of a button-up shirt, joggers, sneakers and black sunglasses. Culpo shouted out her husband for helping fix her dress, calling him a “jack of all trades” and “phenomenal.”

The soon-to-be-married couple announced their engagement in April with a black-and-white photo of McCaffrey kneeling down on one knee in front of a taken-aback Culpo. The proposal took place in Utah, where the two were on a getaway.

Culpo and McCaffrey sparked dating rumors in May 2019, Culpo later subtly confirming their relationship status with a Valentine’s Day Instagram post one year later.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in April, the former Miss Universe revealed that it's an absolute "thrill" to be engaged.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

"I'm so excited," she said while discussing her partnership with evian Sparkling Carbonated Water for Coachella. "It's been the thrill of a lifetime, honestly."

During an Amazon Live soon after, she admitted that wedding planning was “so much work.”

Dress shopping is definitely her to-do list. "I do have an idea in mind, but I have found that you never know until you try the actual dress on … I don't know, I do have an idea. It's a lot of pressure," Culpo said.

