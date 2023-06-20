Inside Old Dominion's Spotify House Gig During Nashville's CMA Fest: All the Photos (Exclusive)

Award-winning country group Old Dominion packed out downtown Nashville's Ole Red — transformed into the annual Spotify House for CMA Fest week — on June 9 for a mini-set that was well worth catching.

01 of 10 Kicking Back Mason Allen Hanging backstage with our friends and crew before the show.

02 of 10 View from the Top Mason Allen Our fans packed it out on a Friday night.

03 of 10 Nowhere Fast Mason Allen Our set was short but oh so sweet!

04 of 10 Latest and Greatest Mason Allen Performing "Memory Lane" has become a highlight of our live set.

05 of 10 Guitar Heroes Mason Allen What’s the point if we’re not having some fun on stage?!

06 of 10 Back in Business Mason Allen One of our most requested songs will always be "Snapback."

07 of 10 Make It Sweet Mason Allen Audience participation is key at an Old Dominion show.

08 of 10 Hittin' the Keys Mason Allen "I Was on a Boat That Day" is still ringing in our ears.

09 of 10 No Hard Feelings Mason Allen The Spotify House crowd was loud and full of energy!