Inside Old Dominion's Spotify House Gig During Nashville's CMA Fest: All the Photos (Exclusive)

By Matthew Ramsey
Published on June 20, 2023 06:15PM EDT

Award-winning country group Old Dominion packed out downtown Nashville's Ole Red — transformed into the annual Spotify House for CMA Fest week — on June 9 for a mini-set that was well worth catching.

Kicking Back

Hanging backstage with our friends and crew before the show.

View from the Top

Our fans packed it out on a Friday night.

Nowhere Fast

Our set was short but oh so sweet!

Latest and Greatest

Performing "Memory Lane" has become a highlight of our live set.

Guitar Heroes

What’s the point if we’re not having some fun on stage?!

Back in Business

One of our most requested songs will always be "Snapback."

Make It Sweet

Audience participation is key at an Old Dominion show.

Hittin' the Keys

"I Was on a Boat That Day" is still ringing in our ears.

No Hard Feelings

The Spotify House crowd was loud and full of energy!

One Man Band

When Trevor's accordion comes out, you know it's time for "I Was on a Boat That Day."

