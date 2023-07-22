A $350 Robot Vacuum That Shoppers Call a ‘Little Miracle’ Is on Sale for Just $90 at Amazon

Cleaning the house is always a pain — even if your utility closet is filled with the best tools. But rather than do the work yourself again, it’s worth investing in a handy device that is designed to take a load off.

We’re talking about a robot vacuum, like the Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, and it’s currently 74 percent off at Amazon. The robot vacuum cleaner has four modes, auto clean, spot clean, wall follow clean, and manual clean, along with a strong suction power that picks up all the dirt, pet hair, and debris floating around your house.

The device can run for up to 100 minutes at a time before automatically heading back to its charging base. Plus, users can control it and set schedules straight from the smartphone app.

Thanks to a fleet of infrared sensors the robot vacuum won’t accidentally tumble down a flight of stairs or smash into obstacles. Since it’s so slim, it easily glides under furniture, hitting spaces and corners you may have otherwise never been able to reach. Plus, you can connect it to a voice assistant like Google or Alexa, allowing you to control the robot vacuum with just the sound of your voice.

Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $90 (Save 74%)

Amazon

More than 8,000 Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating, with users noting that their floors have “never been so clean” and explaining that the device “can’t be beat.” One shopper wrote, “It makes vacuuming a once-per-day job instead of an ongoing struggle,” while another said, “This was a little over a hundred [dollars] and it works just as well as the expensive ones.”

A third five-star reviewer said, “This is amazing! I’ve got four kids, three cats, and a beagle. Cleaning our wood floors is one of my least favorite things. This little miracle is cleaning my kitchen after the dinner rush as I sit on my butt and type this.” They also said, “It does a really good job with hair and dirt.” They finished off by adding, “This is probably the most peaceful night I’ve had in months. Raising my cup of decaf up to cheers over the wonderful new year I’m about to have with Gerald (the vacuum).”

Head to Amazon to get the Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it’s on sale for $90.

