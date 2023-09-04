This $240 Robot Vacuum with ‘Mighty Power’ Is Just $96 at Amazon Right Now

Having to haul around a vacuum cleaner can be exhausting, especially if you have a lot of foot traffic in your home. Investing in a robot vacuum can make the process much easier and faster.

If you've been looking for a way to cut down on cleaning time, consider your search over: Right now, the Okp K4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is $144 off at Amazon, bringing down the price to just $96.

Equipped with a maximum of 3,000 pascals of suction power, the device sucks up dust, pet hair, and dirt from carpets and hardwood surfaces. One of its best features is the mapping technology that navigates your home, pulling out obstacles to avoid. Use the Okp Life app or Alexa or Google Assistant to set cleaning modes and schedules so your floors will be spotless — with hardly any effort on your part.

Okp K4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $96, (Save 60%)

Amazon

The vacuum has a 550-milliliter dust bin that provides ample space for day-to-day messes, letting you empty it less often. Plus, the device can run for up to 150 minutes at a time before automatically heading back to its charging station.

Since the robot vacuum is equipped with sensors, you won't have to worry about it bumping into furniture, tumbling down stairs, or falling off ledges. And it's thin enough to glide under furniture and into other hard-to-reach areas.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the cleaning tool a five-star rating, with many raving about how it does an “excellent job” keeping their floors spotless. One reviewer with three dogs and kids called it their “new best friend,” sharing that “it has great suction” and “gets all the dog hair and dirt.” They finished by saying: “This [vacuum] has made my life so much easier! We have a very large open living space and the battery lasts so long that it can do the entire area.”

Another reviewer said the vacuum has “mighty power,” adding they were surprised that the device gets “into everywhere and somehow finds its way out — picks up dust” like they’ve never seen before. A third shopper simply stated: “The best vacuum robot I've ever used.”

There's no word on when this deal ends, so head to Amazon to snag the Okp K4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's 60 percent off, and then check out these other discounted cleaning tools to keep your floors clean.

Joymoop Mop and Bucket, $32 with Coupon (Save 48%)

Amazon

Shark Steam Mop, $70 (Save 22%)

Amazon

Hoover CleanSlate Spot Cleaner, $100 (Save 33%)

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

