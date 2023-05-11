This Robot Vacuum That ‘Saves’ Shoppers ‘Hours of Sweeping’ Is 76% Off at Amazon

Making dust and debris disappear from your floors can be such a hassle. You’re either lugging a vacuum around the house or fruitlessly sweeping microscopic messes into a dustpan. If you’re looking for an efficient and effective solution to your cleaning needs, a robot vacuum is the way to go.

The Okp K3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner promises all of the capabilities of a traditional upright vacuum, plus a boatload of other perks that don’t require any elbow grease from you. And if you act fast, you can snag the robot vacuum on super sale for 76 percent off at Amazon. Just be sure to click the coupon box before checkout to receive the full discount.

The robot vacuum can clean carpets and hard floors like wood and tile with ease. It boasts an impressive suction power of 2,000 pascals, capable of picking up debris, like dust, pet hair, food crumbs, and dirt. The secret? The vacuum uses two side brushes to thoroughly scoop up messes while also working to avoid clogging, hair-tangling, and floor-scratching, according to the brand. Its HEPA filter ensures allergens and other tiny particles don’t fly loose, while its anti-spill, 0.5-liter dustbin provides plenty of space for messes.

The Okp K3 Robot Vacuum can operate on four cleaning modes: auto clean, spot clean, edge clean, and manual clean. Each mode can be controlled through the included remote, Okp app, or via voice control with an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. It also features sensors and anti-drop technology to prevent the vacuum from falling down stairs or off of ledges. Plus, its 3-inch height lets it glide underneath furniture, while its ability to climb over high-pile rugs and other ledges, up to 15-degrees, allows it to seamlessly maneuver from hardwood to carpet without stalling.

And to top it all off, the robot vacuum is self-charging, so it will mosey back to its docking station when it’s low on juice. On a full charge, the vacuum has a 100-minute runtime.

Buy It! Okp K3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $106.42 with coupon (orig. $443.43); amazon.com

More than 1,400 Amazon shoppers have given the Okp vacuum a perfect rating. One shopper called it a “little wonder” in their review, then went on to share: “I have all hardwood floors, and this vacuum saves me hours of sweeping.” Another reviewer said the suction power of the vacuum was “top notch,” raving that it “picks up everything” from their floors.

A final user wrote: “For the sheer fact that I don’t have to vacuum twice a day anymore, this product was beyond worth the price… I run it twice a day and it collects all the hair from my three dogs.” They explained: “I run it in the morning and at night while my toddler sleeps — it’s so quiet, he doesn’t hear it at night and it doesn’t disrupt him during the day.”

Upgrade your utility closet with the Okp K3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it’s on super sale at Amazon for 76 percent off.

