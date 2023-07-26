Father of Baby Whose Mother Killed Him, 2 Other Siblings Before Suicide Said He Saw Red Flags

An Oklahoma mother who shot and killed her three children before turning the gun on herself showed warning signs months before the tragedy, according to the youngest victim’s father.

Last week, 39-year old Brandy McCaslin killed herself after murdering her three young kids — 11-year-old Noe, 6-year-old Bryce and 9-month-old Billy — during a supervised visitation. Now, family of the victims are speaking out about McCaslin’s concerning behavior leading up to the murder-suicide.

“There was an incident in January where Brandy had tried to commit suicide, and they actually had to wrestle the gun out of her hand, her nephew did,” Billy Jacobson, father of baby Billy, told Fox 23.

Macy Krause/Go Fund Me

Jacobson added that he immediately filed for emergency custody of Billy, which was granted, and McCaslin received mental health care.

“Everything was good for about a month,” he told the outlet. “She did a little treatment, and they decided to give her back supervised visitation, which I was hesitant of that as well — I was scared that there wasn't anything changed.”

Then, on July 20, during a supervised visit, McCaslin held the supervisor and two kids hostage in the garage while barricading her three other children in the residence. Police were flagged down when they saw fireworks coming from the area — which the woman was setting off from the garage — and the three hostages were able to escape when authorities arrived.

Acacia Skelton/Go Fund Me

Amid negotiations with McCaslin, police said a “stand-off ensued for the next three hours.” Police entered the house, and McCaslin and her three children were found dead. Jacobson said the violence represented his worst fears coming true.

"There was nothing I could do,” he said. “And I basically watched my son fade from my hands, because I knew something bad was going to happen and no one would help us.”

Janet Whisman, the grandmother of victim Bryce and the two children who escaped, told the outlet she is “devastated” and “furious,” about the situation. She also wondered how McCaslin obtained a gun.

“I had two grandbabies there that could have been gone,” she said. “I'm just very lucky that the lady in the garage, my daughter-in-law, was smart enough to try to get help. She's the one blowing the Roman candle out the window.”

Janet Whisman/Go Fund Me

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Public Information Manager Hunter McKee said the stand-off began at around 4 p.m. local time after a Verdigris police officer — who was driving down the street — “knew there was something wrong," per Tulsa World.

The officer first noticed a Roman candle shooting out of a smashed window in the garage, Verdigris Police Chief Jack Shackelford said, according to the outlet.

The woman had reportedly come to the house with one child for a supervised visit, but McCaslin pointed a gun at her, grabbed the child and locked the woman and two other children in the garage, police said, per the outlet.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation/Facebook

The outlet added that the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service’s SWAT team also responded to the scene.

Family friend Lucretia Pitre told the Tulsa World that McCaslin posted a photo of herself and her baby boy on Facebook two days prior to the violence, noting that the mother “was so happy,” but she "could tell by her face that she was struggling with something. I mean she just looked sad.”

“I’m just at a loss for words,” Pitre added, the outlet reports. “My heart’s just like — I don’t know. I’m just numb right now.”

