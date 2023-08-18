An Oklahoma man shot and killed his estranged wife and his three children before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide late Wednesday, Oklahoma City police said.

Police responded to a domestic call just before 11:30 p.m. Authorities said that Ruben Armendariz, 28, shot Cassandra Flores and his three children, Hillary, 9, Damaris, 5, and Matias, 2, and then shot himself.

Flores, 29, and two of the children were pronounced dead at the scene. Armendariz and one of the other children were taken to the hospital where they later died, police said.

According to a press release from the Oklahoma City Police Department, Flores and Armendariz were married but separated.

“They’re still trying to figure out what led up to this,” Sgt. Gary Knight told the Associated Press. “Sometimes we just never know. Nobody seems to have seen it coming. If they did, no one alerted us.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A GoFundMe was started to help raise money for funeral expenses for Flores’ family. So far, it has collected more than $10,000 in donations.

“Cassandra was a great friend, mother, daughter and sister,” wrote the GoFundMe organzier. “She was working hard to provide the best life she could for her 3 children.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the tip line at 405-297-1200.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

