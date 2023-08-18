Okla. Man Kills 3 Kids and Wife Before Turning Gun on Himself 'Nobody Seems to Have Seen It Coming'

The three children killed were 9, 5 and 2 years old

By
Liam Quinn
Liam Quinn

Liam Quinn is a crime reporter for People Magazine. He previously covered breaking news for The Record/NorthJersey.com.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 10:46AM EDT
Cassandra Flores
Cassandra Flores. Photo:

Cassie Flores/Facebook

An Oklahoma man shot and killed his estranged wife and his three children before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide late Wednesday, Oklahoma City police said.

Police responded to a domestic call just before 11:30 p.m. Authorities said that Ruben Armendariz, 28, shot Cassandra Flores and his three children, Hillary, 9, Damaris, 5, and Matias, 2, and then shot himself.

Flores, 29, and two of the children were pronounced dead at the scene. Armendariz and one of the other children were taken to the hospital where they later died, police said.

According to a press release from the Oklahoma City Police Department, Flores and Armendariz were married but separated. 

“They’re still trying to figure out what led up to this,” Sgt. Gary Knight told the Associated Press. “Sometimes we just never know. Nobody seems to have seen it coming. If they did, no one alerted us.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A GoFundMe was started to help raise money for funeral expenses for Flores’ family. So far, it has collected more than $10,000 in donations. 

“Cassandra was a great friend, mother, daughter and sister,” wrote the GoFundMe organzier. “She was working hard to provide the best life she could for her 3 children.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the tip line at 405-297-1200.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
George Theberge and Alexandra Eckersley
Man Gets Jail for Abandoning Baby After MLB Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley's Daughter Gave Birth in Woods
Rachael DelTondo murdered May 2018
Former Student Who Became Lover Named as Suspect in Pa. Teacher's Murder 5 Years Later
Mackenzie Shirilla Sentencing
After Killing Boyfriend by Driving 100 mph into Wall Intentionally, Teen Paid Tribute to Him Online
Cassandra Sims on Facebook
Beloved Daycare Owner Is Killed in Front of 3-Year-Old Son by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide
Antonio Armstrong Jr., is taken into custody after a guilty verdict in his capital murder trial Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023
Son of NFL Star Antonio Armstrong Found Guilty of 2016 Murder of Parents
Iowa Man Charged with Murder Months After Missing Girlfriend Found Dead in Ditch
Iowa Man Charged with Murder Months After Missing Girlfriend Found Dead in Ditch
Spencer Moen, N.D. Man Told Police Wife Died After She 'Face Planted' on Stairs. Now He's Charged with Murder
N.D. Man Told Police Wife Died After She 'Face Planted' on Stairs. Now He's Charged with Murder
Kim Fairbanks, a grandmother was killed in a murder-suicide in Springfield, Mass.
Mass. Woman Killed by Man in Murder-Suicide While Babysitting Grandchildren, 2 of Whom Were Injured
Texas Girl, 11, Was Strangled to Death and Left Under Her Bed While Dad Was at Work
Texas Girl, 11, Was Strangled to Death While Dad Was at Work and Frantically Trying to Reach Her
Christopher M. Wilson, who was gunned down outside his workplace in Middletown Township in December of 2020
After Man Broke Up with Girlfriend, She Drove Son to Ex's Workplace to Murder Him
Nichole Maks, charged with murder in Volusia County, Fl. who tried to get rid of DNA by pouring Mountain Dew on herself
Florida Woman Accused of Murdering Roommate, Then Dumping Diet Mountain Dew on Herself to Hide Evidence
Anna Willis (Letalien) Domestic Violence Victim
Ala. Woman Suffers Severe Burns When Husband Allegedly Pours Flammable Liquid on Her, Sets Her on Fire
Narciso Bano was charged with murder and Francisca Carrizales was charged with tampering with a human corpse
A Slain Man Found Wrapped in Plastic Was Allegedly Having Affair with Boss's Wife — Now Boss & Wife Are Charged
Evelyn and Amelia Isailovic
Sisters, 11 and 13, Found Dead Alongside Man in Suspected Murder-Suicide: 'Deeply Missed, Always Remembered'
mugshot of Karla Jackelin Morales
Woman Sentenced for Luring Man to 'Depraved' Murder at Hands of Gang Members After Rap Feud
Cecily Aguilar, the woman charged in connection with the 2020 killing of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison
Texas Woman Jailed for 30 Years for Involvement in Murder of U.S. Soldier Vanessa Guillén