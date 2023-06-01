Okla. Man, 81, Breaks Hip After Falling When Swarm of Bees Attacked Him for 3 Hours Outside His Home

An 81-year-old Oklahoma man survived a frightening hours-long bee attack outside his home last week.

Carl Amos was mowing his lawn round 10 a.m. on Friday, when he noticed a few bees hanging around outside, according to Fox affiliate KOKH-TV. As Amos headed to the porch to get some bug spray, the cluster of bees grew bigger and began swarming him.

"I hit some of them with my hands and you just can’t kill ’em fast enough,” he said during an interview with Fox station KFOR.

At one point during the attack he tripped and fell, "breaking his right hip and preventing him from escaping," according to a GoFundMe page.



Carl Amos. GoFundMe

Unable to move, he ultimately was on the ground for 3 hours as the attack continued, according to the fundraising page that his daughter, Heather Garvey, launched to help offset his hospital and recovery expenses.



“He was home alone with no one there to help," read a message on the fundraiser. "The bees attacked all exposed skin. They stung him in his ears, up his nose, on his lips, and even in his eye."

His family said it appears that Africanized bees, also called killer bees — which look like normal honey bees but are far more aggressive — were what attacked him.

Nearby workers saw the man motioning for help on the ground around 1 p.m. local time, and called 911, according to KFOR.

When first responders arrived, they used water to douse the bees, treating Amos with Benadryl before taking him to the hospital for hip surgery, per KOKH-TV.

"To see your husband on the ground with all these people around and bees. It was very disturbing. They really saved his life and we are eternally grateful for them," wife Barbara Amos told the outlet.

Removing the stingers was a group effort, with one doctor telling KFOR they took out "over 100" stingers.

“He had so many on his face and his hands,” Dr. Savannah Phillips told the outlet. “A lot of the nurses and techs kind of formed together to try to get as many as they could out before we transferred him out to the other campus to where he would have his hip surgery."

The GoFundMe page said Amos is currently in “good spirits” as he recuperates from the incident, and has a “long road to recovery” ahead of him.

The family plans to have the bee hive professionally removed before Amos returns home.