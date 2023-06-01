Okla. Man, 81, Breaks Hip After Falling When Swarm of Bees Attacked Him for 3 Hours Outside His Home

"They stung him in his ears, up his nose, on his lips, and even in his eye,' family members said

By Laura Barcella
Published on June 1, 2023 01:34 PM
Elderly Oklahoma man, Carl Amos survives presumed killer bee attack
Carl Amos. Photo:

GoFundMe

An 81-year-old Oklahoma man survived a frightening hours-long bee attack outside his home last week.

Carl Amos was mowing his lawn round 10 a.m. on Friday, when he noticed a few bees hanging around outside, according to Fox affiliate KOKH-TV. As Amos headed to the porch to get some bug spray, the cluster of bees grew bigger and began swarming him.

"I hit some of them with my hands and you just can’t kill ’em fast enough,” he said during an interview with Fox station KFOR.

At one point during the attack he tripped and fell, "breaking his right hip and preventing him from escaping," according to a GoFundMe page.

Elderly Oklahoma man, Carl Amos survives presumed killer bee attack
Carl Amos.

GoFundMe

Unable to move, he ultimately was on the ground for 3 hours as the attack continued, according to the fundraising page that his daughter, Heather Garvey, launched to help offset his hospital and recovery expenses.

“He was home alone with no one there to help," read a message on the fundraiser. "The bees attacked all exposed skin. They stung him in his ears, up his nose, on his lips, and even in his eye."

His family said it appears that Africanized bees, also called killer bees — which look like normal honey bees but are far more aggressive — were what attacked him.

Nearby workers saw the man motioning for help on the ground around 1 p.m. local time, and called 911, according to KFOR.

When first responders arrived, they used water to douse the bees, treating Amos with Benadryl before taking him to the hospital for hip surgery, per KOKH-TV.

"To see your husband on the ground with all these people around and bees. It was very disturbing. They really saved his life and we are eternally grateful for them," wife Barbara Amos told the outlet.

Removing the stingers was a group effort, with one doctor telling KFOR they took out "over 100" stingers.

“He had so many on his face and his hands,” Dr. Savannah Phillips told the outlet. “A lot of the nurses and techs kind of formed together to try to get as many as they could out before we transferred him out to the other campus to where he would have his hip surgery."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The GoFundMe page said Amos is currently in “good spirits” as he recuperates from the incident, and has a “long road to recovery” ahead of him.

The family plans to have the bee hive professionally removed before Amos returns home.

Related Articles
Genevieve Comager
Man Who Allegedly Shook Baby 'Because She Was Screaming' Charged with Murder After Grandfather Calls Cops
Offset Spiderman and kids
Offset Brings All 3 Sons to 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Premiere — See Their Matching Looks!
Rescue dog official dog of Delaware cr Humane Animal Partners
Delaware Makes Rescue Dog Official State Dog in 'Historic Moment' for Animal Welfare
Brooklinn Khoury Says Her First Surgery After Dog Attack Was 20 Hours: 'I Was Unconscious for 2 Days'
Brooklinn Khoury Says Her First Surgery After Dog Attack Was 20 Hours: 'I Was Unconscious for 2 Days'
Kameron Swaab was attacked by a dog
‘Spunky’ 2-Year-Old Iowa Boy Hospitalized After Being Attacked by Neighbor’s Dog
Cruise Ship Nearly 'Destroyed' Sailing Through East Coast Storm with 80-mph Winds
WATCH: Cruise Passengers Share Terrifying Videos from 'Nightmare' Storm at Sea
Wake County Deputies Film Video Tribute for K-9 Who Died in Line of Duty
N.C. Deputies Share Tribute to K-9 Killed by Cop in Line of Duty: 'Heartbreaking Tragedy'
Dog missing for over 5 weeks found alive on remote mountain
8-Year-Old Sheltie Dog Reunites with Owner After Being Lost in Mountains for 5 Weeks
Scenic winter morning aerial photo of Newburgh, NY from the Hudson River looking west
New Jersey Man Dead, Another in 'Critical Condition' After 2 Jet Skis Collide on Hudson River
Kaley Cuoco Mourns the Death of Her Dog Dump Truck
Kaley Cuoco Mourns the Death of Her Dog Dump Truck: 'You Were as Special as It Gets'
An 11-year-old Maltese mix dog saving his younger doggie brother from a Coyote attack
10-Lb. Senior Dog with 3 Teeth Saves Canine Brother from Coyote Attack: 'Our Little Hero'
Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, Washington:
1-Year-Old Dies After Being Left in Hot Car Outside Hospital for 9 Hours
People view a six-story apartment building after it collapsed yesterday on May 29, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa
Iowa Woman, 52, Rescued from Partially Collapsed Apartment Building Hours Before Demolition
Diamond Silver Crown for Miss Pageant Beauty Contest
Husband Slams Down Crown of Brazil Beauty Pageant Winner After Wife Places Second
Philadelphia Zoo sloth bear cubs born named Kelce & Harper
Philadelphia Zoo Welcomes 2 Adorable Sloth Bear Cubs — and Gives Them the Most Perfect Names
Robert Irwin Feeds Alligator
Robert Irwin Feeds Alligator as Sister Bindi's Daughter Grace Looks on: Watch