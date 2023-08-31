Okla. Sheriff’s Deputy Who 'Had a Heart for Serving Others' Fatally Shot by Fellow Deputy Husband, Police Say

Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason described Jordan Cannon as "a ray of sunshine with a smile that could light up a room"

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Published on August 31, 2023 01:05PM EDT
Jordan Cannon, a sheriff's deputy in Cleveland County, Oklahoma, who was allegedly killed by her fellow deputy husband
Jordan Cannon. Photo:

Okarche Police Department/Facebook

A sheriff’s deputy in Oklahoma was arrested on accusations he fatally shot his wife and fellow officer, authorities said.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Police Department said in a news release that Vaughn Cannon, 41, has been charged in the death of Jordan Cannon, 40.

According to the release, the couple was engaged in a “heated argument,” when Vaughn allegedly shot and killed Jordan inside a home.

The shooting took place around 2 a.m., according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. Jordan, who was a deputy with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are all heartbroken,” reads a Facebook statement from Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason. “Jordan was a ray of sunshine with a smile that could light up a room. She loved being a deputy sheriff and had a heart for serving others.”

“This is a difficult time for everyone involved, but we will get through this together,” he continued. “I have called in our peer support group, counselors, and our chaplain to help our employees and community get through this difficult time.”

In June 2021, Cannon joined the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office as a school resource officer before moving to the patrol division, KOCO-TV and The Oklahoman reports. She later served as an instructor on the crisis intervention team, per the news outlets.

f Jordan Cannon, a sheriff's deputy in Cleveland County, Oklahoma, who was allegedly killed by her fellow deputy husband
Jordan Cannon.

Facebook

Okarche Police Chief Forrest R. Smith also paid tribute to Jordan, who was an officer with the department in 2018.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Cleveland County Deputy Jordan Cannon, a brave officer who was senselessly murdered last night,” reads a Facebook post. “This heinous act not only robs us of a dedicated and courageous public servant, but it also shakes the very foundations of the community she served. Our thoughts and prayers are with Deputy Cannon’s family, friends, and colleagues as they navigate through this unimaginable pain and grief.”

Vaughn was taken into custody at the scene and later booked into the Canadian County Jail on a murder complaint, police said.

f Jordan Cannon, a sheriff's deputy in Cleveland County, Oklahoma, who was allegedly killed by her fellow deputy husband
Vaughn Cannon.

Canadian County Jail

The suspect was relieved of his deputy position at the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office following his arrest, Sheriff Amason said at a Wednesday press conference, according to KOCO-TV. Vaughn reportedly joined the agency in March 2021, three months before Jordan.

It’s unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Anyone with information on the ongoing investigation is asked to call the Oklahoma City Police Department’s homicide tip line at (405)-297-1200.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

