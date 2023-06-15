Okla. Man Charged with Wife’s Murder Nearly 2 Years After Her Disappearance

An Oklahoma man with an alleged history of domestic violence has been accused of killing his wife, who was last seen nearly two years ago, authorities said.

On June 5, Dayan Banks, 46, was charged with first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse, according to Muskogee County District Court records reviewed by PEOPLE.

Prosecutors allege Dayan killed his wife, 43-year-old Tamera Lynn Banks, on or around Nov. 15, 2021, then burned her body in an attempt to hide evidence connecting him to the crime, the Muskogee Phoenix and KOKH-TV report, citing an affidavit. Her remains have not been found.

Tamera, who also goes by Ellison Banks, was reported missing on Nov. 16, 2021, one day after she was last seen on Highway 64 in Haskell, according to a press release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Prior to her disappearance, Tamera filed an emergency protective order against Dayan on Oct. 25, 2021, court records show. Shortly after, Dayan was charged with domestic assault, feloniously pointing a firearm, and disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call, according to court records.

Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards told KOTV-DT that Tamera failed to appear for a protective order hearing on November 16, 2021, and was reported missing shortly after.

"One of the things that really tipped us off, she had a dog that she was always with and when we ultimately went to her house and she was missing, we found the dog in her house with no food or water," Edwards said, per the outlet. The woman’s car, phone, and medications were also left behind.

Citing an affidavit, KOTV-DT reports, Dayan allegedly had a longtime affair with a woman, who spoke with investigators and detailed Dayan’s alleged involvement in Tamera’s death.

The woman reportedly told detectives that Dayan confronted Tamera about selling his lawnmower. She claimed that Tamera pulled out a gun and pointed it at Dayan, who allegedly grabbed the gun and shot Tamera, per the affidavit cited by the outlet.

The woman reportedly said that Dayan put Tamera’s body in a horse trough and burned it at a relative’s property in Okmulgee, KOTV-DT reports, citing the affidavit. She added that Dayan then put the remains in a plastic tote and hid them at an abandoned home in Muskogee.

D.A. Edwards stated that there is enough evidence to charge Dayan in connection with Tamera's death based on the witness’ claims and other forensic findings, according to KOTV-DT.

Tamera's family claims that Tamera and Dayan were in the middle of separating when she went missing, and that she feared for her safety.

“He’s a controlling individual, ok, he’s the type of person that’s put his hands on my daughter before and I was told to stay out of it and not do anything and I didn’t and now she’s gone," Tamera’s father, Thomas Ellison, told KTUL at the time.

The office of attorney Caleb A. Harlin, who is representing Dayan, did not wish to comment when reached by PEOPLE Thursday afternoon.

Dayan’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 18 and it’s unclear if he has entered a plea. He is being held without bond, the Muskogee Phoenix reports.

