Mom of 2 Who Was Kidnapped from Ohio Found Dead After Car Chase with Suspect in Tennessee

Authorities allege Kaitlyn Lynch was being held against her will by Lance Miller before her shooting death

Published on August 23, 2023
A mother of two who authorities say was kidnapped from Ohio was found dead after a car chase in Tennessee led to the discovery of her body, according to multiple news reports.

Kaitlyn Lynch, 36, was found dead inside her vehicle on Aug. 19 in Cheatham County, Tenn., authorities said in court documents obtained by Fox 19, WLWT and WSMV-TV. The discovery was made after a multi-county car chase ended in the arrest of Lance Miller, 32, of Abbott, Texas.

Authorities say Lynch was found with a gunshot wound, per the outlets. 

Miller was taken into custody on charges of murder and kidnapping, according to a press release from the Cincinnati Police Department. It’s unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Investigators began searching for Lynch on Aug. 18 after police responded to a Cincinnati home on a report of shots fired, per the press release.

Police said an investigation revealed “that a victim might have been injured and held against her will in her vehicle that was taken," the release states.

According to Fox 19, a law enforcement source said that Lynch and Miller had been romantically involved.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help raise money for her funeral and for her two daughters, ages 7 and 8.

“Kaitlyn’s family is overwhelmed with emotions,” her loved one wrote on the fundraiser page.

“Anyone who knew Kaitlyn knew how much she loved being a mom to her two beautiful daughters and how she was always willing to lend a hand,” the page continued. “She was funny, beautiful, determined and she will be deeply missed by all.”

Police say the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

