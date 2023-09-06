Ohio Man Allegedly Killed His Pregnant Sister and Her Husband at Picnic: Police

An Ohio man is accused of fatally shooting his pregnant sister and brother-in-law at a park on Monday, according to several local reports.

Police alleged that Jason Iverson, 29, shot and killed his sister, Mercedes Iverson, 30, and her husband, Trea Carter, 31, in Maple Heights, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, The Plain Dealer, News 5 Cleveland and WOIO reported. A 13-year-old boy was also reportedly injured.

Citing police, The Plain Dealer reported that Mercedes and Carter were at a park for a picnic when Jason showed up. According to police, Jason and Mercedes had been in an ongoing dispute, and when he arrived at the park and saw her, he allegedly tried to fight his family members, the outlet reported.

Subsequently, Mercedes, Carter and the 13-year-old reportedly broke away from the fight and went to their car. At that point, Jason allegedly pulled out a handgun and began shooting at them, News 5 Cleveland reported, citing police. The shots struck Mercedes and grazed the arm of the boy, police said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Carter then fled the car, the outlets reported, and attempted to hide, but Jason allegedly chased him and shot in the bathroom, according to police.

Carter, Mercedes and her unborn baby were killed. The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital and later released, WOIO reported.

Jason was charged with murder and attempted murder and is facing arraignment Wednesday, the outlets reported. It’s unclear if he has retained an attorney or entered a plea. The Maple Heights Police Department did not immediately respond to an inquiry from PEOPLE.

Mother Speaks Out

Cynthia Ivey, the mother of Mercedes and Jason, spoke to WOIO and provided more context on the shooting.

Jason Iverson. Maple Heights Police Dept.

Mercedes and Carter had been at the park to drop off a stroller as a favor for Ivey, who was attending a church picnic at the park, she told the outlet.

“Then out of the blue you know my son shows up and as soon as he sees them, he just goes off, so I don’t know what he was doing before that got him so enraged, but he just wouldn’t let up,” Ivey told WOIO. “So, we’re like, 'This is a church function, let’s just leave,' and so they were leaving, they were in the car when he started shooting.”

Ivey claimed Jason had held a grudge about something and that it “festered,” but she still couldn’t believe that he would have ever tried to kill her, WOIO reported.

“Nobody can believe that he actually did what he did because nobody would’ve expected that from him and him and his sister has always been close, you know he’s always been able to call her, and she would bail him out of whatever it was that he had a problem with,” Ivey told the TV station.

Mercedes Iverson and Trea Carter. Mercedes Iverson/Instagram

WOIO reported that Mercedes was a licensed cosmetologist and worked in customer service, while Carter was a postal worker and hosted a podcast.

Ivey also told WOIO that Mercedes had a baby girl on the way and that they had chosen the name Ava for her.

