Ohio Grandmother, 66, Becomes Lifeguard So Local Pool Wouldn’t Have to Close: 'It’s Been Fun'

It had been more than 50 years since 66-year-old Gail Rodgers, of Sycamore Township, last served as a lifeguard

By
Published on June 26, 2023 03:51PM EDT

Pools across the United States are closing as the nationwide lifeguard shortage continues — but one Ohio grandmother has stepped up to make sure her local pool remains open.

Gail Rodgers, 66, of Sycamore Township, became a lifeguard to help keep the private pool open at the Montgomery Towne Condominiums community, where she lives, according to FOX affiliate WXIX and Good Morning America.

This is the second time the retired IT consultant has worked as a lifeguard in her lifetime, though it’s been more than 50 years since her last shift. 

"I thought, 'Well, I did this lifeguard thing back in the late '60s' so I thought maybe I can do this again,’ ” Rodgers, who also serves as president of her condominiums’ board, told GMA.

Rodgers officially began working as a part-time lifeguard on May 27, according to GMA.

The local grandma became certified last year after learning that the pool would have to close on specific days due to lack of staff, WXIX and ABC affiliate WTAE reported.

Residents did not want to see the pool close, and neither did she. So, Rodgers came out of retirement to help her community.

Lifeguarding is “hugely different” now than when Rodgers last did the job. She told GMA that lifeguards were not equipped with props or flotation devices back in her day: “All they had was a whistle. So they were really more police than anything else.”

The physical exam is challenging, too. Candidates must swim a 300-yard length (or about 12 laps in a traditional swimming pool), tread water for a specific time, and “grab a 10-pound brick off the bottom of the pool” as part of the test, according to Jeff Blume, Cincinnati Pool Management.

Blume said Rodgers has been “a joy” as a staff member so far. “It’s a treat, it’s wonderful,” he told WXIX. “We love her enthusiasm, we’re happy she’s here. She brings a new perspective to the lifeguarding world.”

Rodgers is also happy with her new position, which she said “pays well” and allows her to set her own schedule. “Doesn't get much better than that,” she told GMA.

The Ohio woman is also getting to know her community better, which she enjoys. "It's been fun watching the kids playing with their parents and people enjoying the nice weather in the pool,” Rodgers said.

So far, nothing major has happened while she’s been on duty. “I did have to blow my whistle a couple of times at kids that were diving when they shouldn’t be diving,” Rodgers told WXIX, “But they all respond great.”

