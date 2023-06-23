Ohio Father Accused of Killing 3 Young Sons Indicted, Allegedly Planned Attack for 'Several Months'

Chad Doerman, 32, has pleaded not guilty in connection with the shooting deaths of his three sons

By
Nicole Acosta

Nicole Acosta
Published on June 23, 2023 05:05PM EDT
3 Young Brothers Shot and Killed By Father in Ohio, Mom Injured
Chad Doerman and his three young sons. Photo:

facebook; Clermont County Sheriff's Office

The Ohio father accused of killing his three young sons has been indicted by a grand jury, according to multiple news reports.

Chad Doerman, 32, was indicted Thursday on nine counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of kidnapping and four counts of assault in connection with the June 15 deaths of his sons, according to the Associated Press, Fox 19, and WCPO Cincinnati. He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say he allegedly confessed to fatally shooting Clayton, 7, Hunter, 4, and Chase, 3, execution-style and chasing one down when he tried to flee into the woods, the AP reports.

“He was their world, he was their guardian and he executed them in cold blood,” Clermont County prosecutor David Gast said, per the AP.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 4:15 pm at a home on Laurel Lindale Rd. in Monroe Township and found Doerman sitting on the steps with a rifle sitting next to him, Fox 19 previously reported.

A woman called 911 screaming that her “babies had been shot,” the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Three minutes later, a driver in the area called 911 to report that a young girl was running down the road yelling that “her father was killing everyone,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Body-camera footage obtained by Fox 19 showed Doerman being forced to the ground and handcuffed. When a deputy reportedly asked him what was going on, Doerman calmly replied, “Nothing.”

Shortly after, deputies found three children who had been shot, laying in the yard, unresponsive. The boys were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The children’s mother, 34, who has not been publicly identified, was allegedly shot in the hand while trying to protect her boys from the gunshots, prosecutors said last week at Doerman’s arraignment. She was recovering at the hospital.

According to court documents obtained by Fox 19, Doerman allegedly planned the attack for several months.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the boys’ aunt to help offset funeral costs. The page had garnered more than $235,000 in donations as of June 23.

The 7-year-old’s baseball coach previously told PEOPLE the three boys "were a little pack" who went everywhere together.

“They were always together,” Dwayne Kuhn said. “And at the ball fields, if we were playing a game, then everybody was there watching. The other two boys, his sister, mom, everybody was there watching him.”

Clayton, Hunter, and Chase were also remembered for their love of fishing, playing outside way past bedtime, laughing loudly and non-stop giggling, according to their obituary.

“They loved unconditionally, sharing their big hearts with anyone who they could make laugh and give them love,” the obit states.

Doerman is being held without bail in the Clermont County Jail. He is expected back in court on July 5, WCPO reports. 

His public defender did not respond to PEOPLE's previous request for comment.

