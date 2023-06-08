After 2,000 Days in Ohio Shelters, Rescue Dog Gets Adopted and Becomes 'Part of the Family'

Hershel the rescue dog recently ended a long stay at Lake Humane Society to move in with his forever family

By Liza Esquibias
Published on June 8, 2023 05:39 PM
Hershel from Lake Humane Society
Photo:

Lake Humane Society

This rescue dog just got the best birthday gift ever — a home.

After spending five years in shelters around Ohio, rescue dog Hershel finally got adopted into a forever home, according to Lake Humane Society (LHS).

"This lovable boy has finally been adopted into a forever home! And just in time for his 7th birthday," shelter representatives shared in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

For the past week, Herschel had been in the shelter's foster-to-adopt program to help him acclimate to his new life and family — including a "canine sister." Now, he is officially one of the family.

"Hershel has settled in perfectly," wrote LHS representatives. "He is already very loved, spoiled, and part of the family. He has a big backyard to enjoy and has quickly become best friends with his new doggie sister, Lucy."

At the end of May, LHS sent a press release to get the word out about Hershel and his long shelter stay to generate adoption interest for the canine. The effort worked, helping to lead to Hershel's adoption.

According to the release, Hershel first entered Ohio's shelter system as a young dog when he was found outdoors and malnourished — with LHS saying he was "skin and bones."

Hershel from Lake Humane Society

Lake Humane Society

"For the first year of his life Hershel had never known warmth, he had never known shelter," LHS shared in the press release. "Hershel had never known the feeling of a full belly or kind human touch. It didn't happen overnight, but Hershel is now a healthy, 76-pound, 6-year-old boy."

"Hershel amazes us every single day with his contagiously happy and optimistic outlook on life," the organization added.

Along with sending out a release about Hershel, LHS took him to Cold Nose Companions Dog Training to help him get adopted.

Hershel from Lake Humane Society

Lake Humane Society

A week after sending out the release about Hershel, LHS was preparing him to move into the home of loving humans who would become his family.

"We could not be more thankful for all those who helped share Hershel's story! Without you all, Hershel's humans might have never known that they were the ones he's been waiting for!" LHS said about the dog's adoption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hershel from Lake Humane Society

Lake Humane Society

People took to the comments of LHS's Facebook post about the pooch finding a home to congratulate Hershel on his new life.

One person wrote: "Thank you guys for adopting Herschel! I too have a boy who was overlooked in the shelter for years (he actually knew Herschel at Animal Charity when they were little things). Adopting him was the best decision I've ever made. You guys are angels."

"This made me tear up! So happy for him!" wrote another.

Related Articles
Owners Find Lost Dog at NYC Adoption Event
Family Reunites with Missing Dog at Pet Adoption Event While Looking for New Puppy
Justin Theroux
Justin Theroux Champions Pet Adoption While Celebrating 5 Years With His Rescue Dog Kuma
Virgin Crocodile
Crocodile Living in Isolation for 16 Years at Zoo Experienced Virgin Birth, Scientists Say
Sharkfest 2023 photos
Sharkfest Is Coming! How to Watch the Month-Long Shark-Filled Summer TV Special
Dog secures longest tongue record
Friendly Lab Mix Who 'Might Slobber on You' Breaks World Record for the Longest Tongue on a Dog
dog jumping over the wall
Dog Scales Cement Wall at Shelter to Be with Canine Best Friend — Watch!
john Mulaney's ex-wife Anne Marie Tendler shares love for recently deceased dog
Anna Marie Tendler Shares How Late Dog Helped During 'End of My Marriage' to John Mulaney
dog covered in hate speech and symbols rescued
Dog Found with Hate Speech and Symbols Drawn on Her Fur Is Ready for Adoption and a New Start
Pete Davidson Slams PETA After They Criticize Him for Buying Dog from Pet Store
Pete Davidson Slams PETA in Heated Voicemail for Criticizing Him for Buying Dog from Pet Store
white dolphin video
Casper the Rare White Dolphin — One of Only Three in the World— Appears in California
extraordinary birders with chris cooper
Christian Cooper — Birder Falsely Accused in Central Park — Wants Everyone to Access 'Healing' Power of Birds (Exclusive)
White Panda
World's Only All-White Panda Captured on Video in Rare Sighting
Wolverine Spotted in California for Second Time In 100 Years
Wild Wolverine Spotted in California for Second Time In 100 Years
Chasten Buttigieg
Pete and Chasten Buttigieg Mourn the Death of Beloved Rescue Dog Truman: 'We Are Heartbroken'
Churchill Downs, the Home of the Kentucky Derby, Suspends Racing After 12 Horses Die
Churchill Downs, Home of the Kentucky Derby, Suspends Racing After 12 Horses Die
Retired Military Dogs up for adoption Courtesy of Mission K9 Rescue
Bring Home a Hero! Rescue Helps Retired Working Dogs Experience the Joy of Finding a Family