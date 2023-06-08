After 2,000 Days in Ohio Shelters, Rescue Dog Gets Adopted and Becomes 'Part of the Family'

This rescue dog just got the best birthday gift ever — a home.

After spending five years in shelters around Ohio, rescue dog Hershel finally got adopted into a forever home, according to Lake Humane Society (LHS).

"This lovable boy has finally been adopted into a forever home! And just in time for his 7th birthday," shelter representatives shared in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

For the past week, Herschel had been in the shelter's foster-to-adopt program to help him acclimate to his new life and family — including a "canine sister." Now, he is officially one of the family.

"Hershel has settled in perfectly," wrote LHS representatives. "He is already very loved, spoiled, and part of the family. He has a big backyard to enjoy and has quickly become best friends with his new doggie sister, Lucy."

At the end of May, LHS sent a press release to get the word out about Hershel and his long shelter stay to generate adoption interest for the canine. The effort worked, helping to lead to Hershel's adoption.

According to the release, Hershel first entered Ohio's shelter system as a young dog when he was found outdoors and malnourished — with LHS saying he was "skin and bones."

Lake Humane Society

"For the first year of his life Hershel had never known warmth, he had never known shelter," LHS shared in the press release. "Hershel had never known the feeling of a full belly or kind human touch. It didn't happen overnight, but Hershel is now a healthy, 76-pound, 6-year-old boy."

"Hershel amazes us every single day with his contagiously happy and optimistic outlook on life," the organization added.

Along with sending out a release about Hershel, LHS took him to Cold Nose Companions Dog Training to help him get adopted.

Lake Humane Society

A week after sending out the release about Hershel, LHS was preparing him to move into the home of loving humans who would become his family.

"We could not be more thankful for all those who helped share Hershel's story! Without you all, Hershel's humans might have never known that they were the ones he's been waiting for!" LHS said about the dog's adoption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lake Humane Society

People took to the comments of LHS's Facebook post about the pooch finding a home to congratulate Hershel on his new life.

One person wrote: "Thank you guys for adopting Herschel! I too have a boy who was overlooked in the shelter for years (he actually knew Herschel at Animal Charity when they were little things). Adopting him was the best decision I've ever made. You guys are angels."

"This made me tear up! So happy for him!" wrote another.

