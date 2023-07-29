Ohio Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested After Falling into Recycling Bin

A bank robbery suspect in Huron, Ohio, was arrested early Wednesday morning after he fell into a recycling bin while trying to escape from a heist.

According to the Huron Police Department, officers responded to an alarm at VacationLand Federal Credit Union at around 2 a.m., per CNN.

Huron Police Chief Terry Graham told Fox News that officers heard noises coming from inside the roof over the bank's drive-thru and noticed a blue recycling bin placed directly underneath.

Body-camera footage captured by HPD showed officers waiting for the suspect to drop down from the ceiling to take him into custody. CNN identified the suspect as Tristan Heidl, 27, adding that he was carrying a bag filled with construction tools, according to authorities.

Bank robber Tristan Heidl was captured after he fell into a recycling bin. Huron Police Department

"He was cooperative once he was apprehended," Graham told Fox News. "He answered the officers' questions truthfully, and he just said he was broke."

Graham added that Heidl used the recycling bin to prop himself up and enter the bank through the roof access door.

The Huron Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Heidl was charged with breaking and entering, possession of criminal tools and safecracking, per CNN. ABC 7 reported that Heidl was previously detained in the Erie County Jail.

Huron Police Chief Terry Graham told CNN that Heidl waved his preliminary hearing on Friday and that his case will go to a grand jury in the Erie County Common Pleas Court in Sandusky, Ohio.

Graham also told the outlet that Heidl is now out on a $50,000 bond.

