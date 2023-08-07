Fresh off winning her first Oscar, Jamie Lee Curtis was down to star alongside Offset and Cardi B in their new "Jealousy" music video.

In a new interview with Good Morning America, the Migos rapper opened up about how he got Curtis to play a CNN news anchor asking him questions about "drama" with his wife in a promotional clip from the new music video.

"Jamie Lee Curtis is a real one," said Offset, 31. "So, how that happened is I DM'd Jamie Lee Curtis on Instagram and said, 'Yo, I got an idea. I would love to work with you.'"

"She wrote me back so quickly. She was like, 'Yeah, I got you, but you need to follow me,'" he continued. "That's how I knew she was cool."

Jamie Lee Curtis and Offset. Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Their exchange went down after Curtis, 64, won best supporting actress at the 2023 Academy Awards for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. She and Offset exchanged numbers, and he said the actress "was ready to do it."

The Halloween star appeared in an Instagram video released ahead of "Jealousy," which saw Offset parody James Brown's bizarre CNN interview from 1988 and address rumors about "drama" between him and Cardi, 30.

Curtis took on the role of CNN host Sonya Friedman and remarked, "Your fans are saying there is a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife Cardi B."

"Haaaaaaaa," Offset replied, avoiding a straight answer.

"OK, you're not going to answer my f---ing question are you?" Curtis asked.

"There's no problems," he said curtly, before she interjected: "She seems... upset, Offset."

"I'm out on love," the "Code" rapper declared.

Offset then delivered a nonsensical response to Curtis before deflecting.

"Let's talk about some music," he said before the "Jealousy" release date "July 28" appeared on the screen.

The collaborative song and music video arrived after Offset made cheating allegations against Cardi in a since-deleted June Instagram Story post.

“My wife f—-ked a N- - - a on me gang yall n—-as know how I come,” the Georgia native wrote for his 22 million followers — and it didn’t take long for the post to go viral.

He opened up about the tweet in a recent interview with with radio personality Angela Yee. “That’s my wife. I love her to death,” he said, before detailing what caused that particular fiasco. He claimed the two had been arguing, and that “if you got a New York woman, you know she’s a pitbull at the mouth.”

Cardi B, Offset. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

“We’re going back and forth, and I’m like, ‘Watch this,'” he said, referring to the Instagram Story he posted about the made-up cheating allegations.

He added that the driving factor in making the allegations online was nothing more than a few rounds of Casamigos tequila. “We crazy for each other,” Offset confessed.

The "Bad and Boujee" rapper added that he didn't think anyone else was owed an explanation after he deleted the post.

“The delete is enough because at the end of the day them people don’t be really knowing what’s going on with us, for real,” he said.