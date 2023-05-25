Offset Says It's 'Too Hard' to Talk About Late Migos Member Takeoff: 'That S--- Hurts'

Offset still finds it difficult to talk about his grief over losing longtime friend and bandmate Takeoff.

The Migos rapper, 31, opened up about the pain he’s felt since losing Takeoff, 28, to gun violence in November in a new interview with Variety, and said he still struggles to speak about it.

"It's hard for me to talk about s--- right now. I've never talked about this stuff. Seriously," he said. "Talking about Take is hard, man. Talking about all this s--- is hard. That's why I don't, to be honest. That s--- hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don't want to get in that mood."

He continued: "Some things I don't ever tell nobody. He's not here. That s--- feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it's fake. And I don't say nothing to nobody about it."

Offset. Mason Poole

Offset (real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus) and Takeoff first became friendly when Offset was in sixth grade, and along with Takeoff's uncle Quavo, the trio released a series of albums together as Migos, including chart-toppers Culture and Culture II. Quavo and Takeoff announced a duo project without Offset in May 2022, and that August, Offset filed suit against his record label over ownership of his solo music.

Despite rumored bad blood, Offset has been open about grieving Takeoff (real name Kirsnick Khari Ball) after he was shot and killed on Nov. 1 outside a Houston bowling alley, and in April, he showed off a massive back tattoo depicting Takeoff's face.

"It's my favorite picture of him," he told Variety. "I like it because he had his glasses off."



Offset. Mason Poole

In November, Offset shared an emotional letter on Instagram, writing his feelings about Takeoff's death and expressing disbelief, pain and sadness regarding the tragedy.

"My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words. I've been going to sleep and hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare," he wrote, noting that Takeoff would give him a "hug" instead of a more casual "dap" whenever they saw each other.

Offset. Mason Poole

"I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one [sic] last time. Perform one last time," continued Offset. "I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled."

Offset is currently working on his forthcoming second solo album, which he hinted may include a track he worked on with Takeoff. The rapper also teased collaborations with wife Cardi B, Travis Scott, Future, Chloe Bailey and Latto.





