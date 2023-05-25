Offset Says Cardi B Inspired Him to Stop Years-Long Codeine Habit: We 'Make Each Other Better'

"She always got my back, right or wrong," the Migos rapper told 'Variety' of his wife, with whom he shares two kids

By
Published on May 25, 2023 12:35 PM
Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Offset and Cardi B. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Love has replaced one of Offset's vices.

In a new interview with Variety, the Migos rapper revealed that his marriage to Cardi B — with whom he shares daughter Kulture, 4½, and son Wave, 20 months — helped him stop taking codeine recreationally after years of doing so.

"I put down lean," Offset, 31, told the outlet, referencing the popular drink that often mixes codeine with promethazine, soda, cough syrup and candy. "I was drinking my whole career. It opened my mind up, but I never thought it helped me create. I feel like getting past that, cleaning up and putting that message out."

He described Cardi, 30, as his "bestie" and spoke highly about their relationship. "She always got my back, right or wrong. We both are on the same mission to make each other better," said the musician.

Offset for Variety
Offset.

Mason Poole

"Social is her strong point, so I listen to her social advice. And me, it's the music, but I play behind the scenes; it's my wife so I want to make sure she win," added Offset, who's also father to sons Jordan, 13, and Kody, 8, and daughter Kalea, 8, from previous relationships.

"We are a great team," raved the "Clout" performer. "We’re a powerhouse at this point — icon status. We believe in God. We believe in family. We’re always going to keep winning."

His Grammy-winning wife also spoke to Variety for the interview, opening up about her favorite of Offset's qualities. "What I appreciate about my husband is that no matter what issue I am having personally or professionally, I know he will take care of me and our family. It's handled. I know that I have a man who has my back for real," she said about the "Bad and Boujee" star, who's currently gearing up to release his second solo album.

"I fully support him in this next chapter of his music career," Cardi told the outlet.

Offset for Variety
Offset.

Mason Poole

The pair got married in September 2017 and welcomed Kulture in July 2018. Over the following year, they faced hardships — breaking up and reuniting amid rumors of Offset's infidelity before Cardi filed for divorce in September 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences."

In November 2020, the divorce case was "dismissed without prejudice," and the pair got back together once again. Offset and Cardi welcomed Wave on Sept. 4, 2021.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Offset for Variety
Offset.

Mason Poole

Appearing on The Jason Lee Show earlier this year, the "Up" rapper recalled the difficult time in her relationship with Offset and spoke about how they got through it.

"Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye-to-eye. This was like, the same year I filed for divorce and everything," Cardi told host Jason Lee at the time.

She ensured the host that Offset altered his behavior. "The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me," she said.

Related Articles
Tina Turner and Pete Townshend
The Who's Pete Townshend Pays Tribute to Tina Turner: 'She Was an Immense Presence' (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift, Matthew Healy
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Kiss During Night Out with Friends in N.Y.C. (Exclusive)
Lizzo Says There Wouldnt Be No Rock n Roll Without Tina Turner in Emotional Tour Tribute
Lizzo Covers 'Proud Mary' on Tour Tribute to Tina Turner: 'There Wouldn’t Be No Rock ‘n’ Roll Without' Her
Cher
Cher Reveals She Visited Tina Turner Shortly Before Her Death: 'She Was Really Happy'
Dionne Warwick Reflects on Tina Turner's Death: 'Great Ball of Energy'
Dionne Warwick Reflects on Tina Turner's Death: 'Great Ball of Energy'
Tina Turner during a photo call for the musical 'Tina - Das Tina Turner Musical' at Mojo Club on October 23, 2018 in Hamburg, Germany.
Inside Tina Turner's Health Struggles, from Cancer to a Kidney Transplant: 'Never-Ending Up and Down'
Tina Turner and Mick Jagger
Tina Turner Revealed She 'Always Had a Crush' on Pal Mick Jagger Just One Month Before Her Death
Erwin Bach and Tina Turner arrive at the press night performance of "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" at the Aldwych Theatre on April 17, 2018 in London, England
Inside Tina Turner's 37-Year Romance with 'True Love' Erwin Bach: 'I Instantly Felt an Emotional Connection'
Tina Turner With Manager Roger Davies - Sep 1999, Tina Turner With Manager Roger Davies (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)
Tina Turner 'Believed in Herself Completely When Few Others Did,' Remembers Longtime Manager
tina turner
Tina Turner Remembered by Celebs Following Her Death at 83: 'There Will Never Be Another'
American pop and soul singer Tina Turner with English singer songwriter David Bowie
Tina Turner Credited David Bowie for Saving Her Career After 'Abusive' Marriage to Ike Turner
Katy Perry Reveals That She Wants to Work with Ice Spice
Katy Perry Is Down to Collaborate with Ice Spice — and Invites Lizzo to Join 'Idol' Judges Panel
Fetty Wap
Fetty Wap Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Drug Trafficking
Sheldon Reynolds Dead
Sheldon Reynolds of Earth, Wind & Fire and The Commodores Dead at 63
Gina Miles, Niall Horan
Niall Horan Says Contestant Gina Miles Is 'Beyond Gifted' After Winning 'The Voice' (Exclusive)
Marissa Charles1 hour ago Hey guys, I'm writing up this story: Cardi B Shows off Daughter Kultureâs School Lunch and Says the Mini Feast Is âEverythingâ
Cardi B Leaves Fans Drooling After Tweeting Pics of Daughter Kulture's School Lunches