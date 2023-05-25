Love has replaced one of Offset's vices.

In a new interview with Variety, the Migos rapper revealed that his marriage to Cardi B — with whom he shares daughter Kulture, 4½, and son Wave, 20 months — helped him stop taking codeine recreationally after years of doing so.

"I put down lean," Offset, 31, told the outlet, referencing the popular drink that often mixes codeine with promethazine, soda, cough syrup and candy. "I was drinking my whole career. It opened my mind up, but I never thought it helped me create. I feel like getting past that, cleaning up and putting that message out."

He described Cardi, 30, as his "bestie" and spoke highly about their relationship. "She always got my back, right or wrong. We both are on the same mission to make each other better," said the musician.

Offset. Mason Poole

"Social is her strong point, so I listen to her social advice. And me, it's the music, but I play behind the scenes; it's my wife so I want to make sure she win," added Offset, who's also father to sons Jordan, 13, and Kody, 8, and daughter Kalea, 8, from previous relationships.

"We are a great team," raved the "Clout" performer. "We’re a powerhouse at this point — icon status. We believe in God. We believe in family. We’re always going to keep winning."

His Grammy-winning wife also spoke to Variety for the interview, opening up about her favorite of Offset's qualities. "What I appreciate about my husband is that no matter what issue I am having personally or professionally, I know he will take care of me and our family. It's handled. I know that I have a man who has my back for real," she said about the "Bad and Boujee" star, who's currently gearing up to release his second solo album.

"I fully support him in this next chapter of his music career," Cardi told the outlet.

Offset. Mason Poole

The pair got married in September 2017 and welcomed Kulture in July 2018. Over the following year, they faced hardships — breaking up and reuniting amid rumors of Offset's infidelity before Cardi filed for divorce in September 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences."

In November 2020, the divorce case was "dismissed without prejudice," and the pair got back together once again. Offset and Cardi welcomed Wave on Sept. 4, 2021.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Offset. Mason Poole

Appearing on The Jason Lee Show earlier this year, the "Up" rapper recalled the difficult time in her relationship with Offset and spoke about how they got through it.



"Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye-to-eye. This was like, the same year I filed for divorce and everything," Cardi told host Jason Lee at the time.

She ensured the host that Offset altered his behavior. "The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me," she said.