Offset Says Cardi B Didn’t Cheat, He Was Just Drunk and That’s Why He Deleted His Story

Offset is shutting down infidelity rumors when it comes to his marriage with Cardi B.

While the rap superstars have never had a problem showcasing their love for one another, unfortunately, they have made headlines in the past — and as of late — for cheating accusations.

However, Offset, 31, set the record straight on Monday after radio personality Angela Yee released a new interview with the “Clout” hitmaker for her Way Up with Yee podcast.

During the sit-down, Yee referenced a June Instagram Story post in which Offset claimed Cardi, 30, was unfaithful.

“My wife f—-ked a N- - - a on me gang yall n—-as know how I come,” the Georgia native wrote for his 22 million followers, which didn’t take long for the upload to go viral.

“That’s my wife. I love her to death,” Offset admitted in his chat with Yee before detailing what caused that particular fiasco. He claimed the two had been “going back and forth” arguing, and that “if you got a New York woman, you know she’s a pitbull at the mouth.”

He continued to explain how the driving factor in making such allegations online was nothing more than a few rounds of Casamigos Tequila. “We crazy for each other,” Offset confessed.

The Migos rapper also admitted that his past mistakes continue to haunt their relationship.

“To be honest, I hate the fact that every time she has an issue with somebody else, they bringing me up and my past up. My past be covering up everything I done did. All this time I ain’t did nothing,” he shared.

Offset popped the question to the Love and Hip Hop alum in October 2017 at Power 99's annual Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia, although Cardi later claimed the two were already married.

“One morning in September we woke up and decided to get married. ... I said I do, with no dress no makeup, and no ring! ... at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock,” she tweeted in regards to a Sept. 20, 2017, Atlanta ceremony.

Their wedded bliss reportedly hit a snag in 2018 during a December concert that year for Rolling Loud in Los Angeles, Offset made a public plea to get his wife back. Offset crashed her set and apologized mid-performance with 2,000 roses in tow.

The elaborate floral arrangement spelled out a specific request: “Take Me Back Cardi.” His attempt seemingly didn’t go over well, and at one point the lights were dimmed for what appeared to be a heated discussion between the two.

“It became public, and I just want things to die down, I just need time so we can see eye to eye. I can’t predict the future, I don’t know,” Cardi later said in an Instagram video.

In September 2020, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, claiming their marriage was "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation." However, the chart-toppers have since worked things out.

The pair share two children, Kulture Kiari Cephus, 5, and Wave Set Cephus, who turned 1 in September 2023. Offset also has sons Jordan Cephus, 13, and Kody Cephus, 8, and daughter Kalea Marie Cephus, 8, from previous relationships.

"It's a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who's open and treats them as if they're her kids," he said of Cardi and their blended family for the April 2022 cover of Essence.

