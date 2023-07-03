Offset Responds to Photoshopped Cardi B 'I Miss My Granny' Meme Amid Cheating Accusations: 'Y'all Are Crazy'

Offset wants people to leave his granny out of this!

Last week, the rapper, 31, accused wife Cardi B of cheating on him, which she vehemently denied at the time. In response to the allegations, fans have been poking fun at Offset’s viral “I miss my granny” post from years ago when he was in the midst of a brief split from the “Up” artist, 30, after reports surfaced that he had cheated on her.

In a viral meme going around social media, fans edited the Migos member’s caption onto a fake post from Cardi B, making it appear as though she mocked Offset’s previous response to his own alleged infidelity.

“When Offset got caught cheating 2017 he made this post. When Cardi got caught cheating YESTERDAY this is her post 😂,” one Tweet spreading the meme from @AdvoBarryRoux captioned the side-by-side images, which now has a disclaimer under it flagging that the post is edited and not real.

That post garnered over 16,000 retweets and 10.8 million views — and Offset was apparently one of those viewers. In an Instagram live on Friday, he said, “I see the little jokes playing with my grandma.”

He continued: “I really be missing my granny and y’all be on here playing games on the internet. I don’t get the internet. Y’all are crazy.”

He joked that his grandma “is watching” and knows who is making fun of her before moving on from the topic. The original photo from Cardi B’s Instagram was actually captioned: “I need a tan.”

Fans in the comments of the viral Tweet proved that most people took it seriously, with one person commenting, “Love a petty queen.”

On June 26, Offset alleged in a since-deleted Instagram Story that Cardi B cheated on him, writing: "My wife f---ed a N---- on me gang yall n---- know how I come," the post read.

Cardi responded with a Twitter Space conversation in which she sang the first verse of Keyshia Cole's "I Should Have Cheated." She then told listeners, "First of all, let me say, you can't accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y'all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!"

"Listen, don't pay attention to that country man," Cardi told listeners of the father of five. "That motherf---er spiraling and thinking s---.”

“Please boy, stop acting stupid. Stop acting stupid," she addressed Offset directly. "Going crazy over a f---ing Space. Don't play with me. What the f---. Stop playing. That's all I'm gonna motherf---ing say."

She continued, “Come on, y’all. I'm f—ing Cardi B n—. I think sometimes motherf---ers forget I'm Cardi B. If I was giving this p---- to anybody, it would be out. I'm not just anybody.”

"Can't f--- no regular degular shmegular 'cause they gonna tell the world," explained Cardi. "And I can't f--- nobody in the industry 'cause they gonna tell too."

Of the latest dust-up, a source told PEOPLE last Thursday, "They're just having a little quarrel. They're very intense so go back and forth quite a bit. They'll hash it out like they always do."

These allegations come five years after Offset was caught in the center of a scandal after videos surfaced showing the rapper in bed with multiple women in January 2018, months after he proposed to Cardi (they later revealed they had already married).

While he refused to address the allegations in a Rolling Stone interview at the time, Offset reminded the reporter that it's his "real life." He added: "It ain't no gig. It ain't no f---ing game, you know what I'm saying?"

The couple went on to tie the knot several months later in Atlanta in September 2017. Five days before their third anniversary in September 2020, the "Bodak Yellow" singer filed for divorce — which they later called off — amid new infidelity allegations.

"Everybody has issues," Cardi said in Vogue‘s January 2020 cover story about her decision. "I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it's really us against the world."

"He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you're betraying the person that has your back the most," she continued. "Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I'll beat your ass if you cheat on me."

After reconciling the first time, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Kulture Kiari, 5 this week. They also share a 22-month-old son, Wave Set.