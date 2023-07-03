Offset Says Reuniting with Quavo for BET Awards Performance 'Cleared My Soul'

The onstage reunion comes months after the pair reportedly got into a physical altercation at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Published on July 3, 2023 06:15PM EDT
Quavo and Offset perform onstage during the BET Awards 2023
Photo:

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Offset is giving some insight into his BET Awards performance with Quavo.

Last week, the Migos members came together to perform “Bad and Boujee” in honor of the group's late third member, Takeoff, who died in November. This was their first performance together since the group performed their final album (released in 2021) — and comes months after the two allegedly got into a physical altercation backstage at the Grammys in February.

"I love all my fans. I love y'all. We did a BET performance, man. It was iconic, man," Offset, 31, said during a recent Instagram Live. "It cleared my soul. Me and my brother, Quay, man, we put that together within, like, 16 hours, like, 15 hours... We do that 'cause we're some real stars.”

Quavo and Offset perform onstage during the BET Awards 2023

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

He added: “We do this music. We the greatest group to ever touch the mic. RIP my brother, Take. We did it for my brother, Take. Me and Quay stood tall, brother to brother. And I appreciate everybody for supporting. It was a movie, it was a vibe. We needed that for the culture."

Offset said that Quavo, 32, put time and energy into making sure the performance would be perfect — down to the lighting and stage positioning.

"It's always gonna be cinematic," the father of five said. "Thank God for that moment. We did it for Take... And you know, when you put the three heads together, it's always gon' be cinematic. It's always gon' be the truth. It's always gon' be Godly.”

“Thank God for that moment,” he continued. “And like I said, RIP to Take. Y'all know how we coming about my brother. And we did it for Take. That's our legacy. Migos forever. The greatest group to ever do it.”

migos
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

At the 2023 BET Awards, the pair appeared together on stage in front of an animated rocket graphic, which took off and transformed into a photo of Takeoff, who was shot and killed at age 28 on November 1, 2022. They performed the chart-topping 2016 hit, “Bad and Boujee,” to an emotional crowd.

Following the performance, the rappers each posted to their Instagrams, with Quavo writing, "For the Rocket ❤️‍🩹🚀 #RocketPower🚀" while Offset said, "Do this s--- for the fam cuz this s--- bigger than me #LL🚀." They each shared photos together from their preparation and rehearsals as well.

Earlier that month, Offset and Quavo were pictured together for the first time in months at a gathering for Takeoff as they honored his life with friends and family on what would have been his 29th birthday.

Quavo posted photos from the emotional day on Instagram, with one image showing him chatting with Offset as they wore matching white T-shirts with Takeoff's face printed on them, a stack of chains and sunglasses. 

Offset and Quavo of Migos perform at Summer Jam 2019 at MetLife Stadium on June 02, 2019

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Their reunion arrived after the pair allegedly got into a physical altercation backstage at the Grammy Awards in February, with Offset's wife Cardi B yelling at them that "both y'all wrong!" TMZ reported that the incident happened just before Quavo took the stage for Takeoff's tribute performance.

However, Offset shut down the rumors that they fought after the ceremony. "What tf look like fighting my brother," he wrote on Twitter. "yal n— is crazy."

The same month, Quavo released a song called "Greatness," in which he saluted Takeoff and rapped that Migos was "gone."

