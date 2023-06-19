Offset Honors Late Rapper Takeoff on First Birthday Since His Death: 'Your Heart Was Golden'

The Migos alum shared an Instagram post remembering the "purest man I know"

Updated on June 19, 2023 04:20PM EDT
Offset and Takeoff of Migos attend Call of Duty: Vanguard launch event with a first-ever verzuz concert at The Belasco on November 03, 2021
Offset and Takeoff in 2021.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty 

Offset remembered his late friend and bandmate Takeoff on what would have been his 29th birthday Sunday.

The rapper honored the late Kirsnick Khari Ball, who was killed in a shooting last November, with a loving Instagram post stacked with photos of Takeoff throughout the years.

"Happy birthday rocket man," Offset, 31, captioned the post. "the greatest to touch a mic!! best spirit ever!! purest man I know your heart was golden bring me peace bra we celebrate your life because you still right here I love you gang 🚀🚀🚀🚀."

Photos posted in the gallery include Offset — whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus — laying across a couch as Takeoff smiled and cradled his legs, as well as several photos of the two touring together with their former rap group Migos. 

Groupmate Quavo shared his own tributes as well, posting to Instagram three times to commemorate the occasion and using the hashtag #RocketPower​​🚀to honor his late nephew. 

Takeoff was with Quavo when he was killed in an early-morning shooting on Nov. 1, 2022, outside a downtown Houston bowling alley. The suspect in the shooting, Patrick Xavier Clark, was indicted on a murder charge by a grand jury in Texas in May.

Though Offset has said Takeoff's death is "hard for me to talk about," the "Ric Flair Drip" rapper has made various comments and paid tribute multiple times since the rapper's murder, including changing his Instagram profile picture to a photo of Takeoff with a small white heart. 

Last November, Offset penned an emotional letter to Takeoff, which he posted in lieu of a statement. Sharing his disbelief and pain, the rapper wrote, "I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one [sic] last time. Perform one last time." He ended the letter with "Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you."

Offset returned to the stage on Dec. 2, 2022, a month after Takeoff's death. Before launching into his set at Miami club E11EVEN, he gave one final salute: "We're doing this for my brother."

