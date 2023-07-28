Offset Gifts Cardi B Roses During Date Night as Video for New Single ‘Jealousy’ Drops

The rappers were snapped smiling on a date night in Los Angeles on Thursday

Published on July 28, 2023
Cardi B and her husband Offset dined at Delilah's Restaurant and Lounge in Hollywood and were approached by a flower vendor as they were leaving.
Photo:

BACKGRID

Offset is celebrating his new single and music video featuring his wife, Cardi B.

On Thursday, the rapper, 31, presented his wife, 30, with a colorful rose bouquet while out on a date night ahead of Friday's release for "Jealousy."

Cardi's multi-colored locks — dyed in blue, purple and green — complemented her pink, yellow and red flowers as the couple was captured smiling while out walking in Los Angeles. The "WAP" singer wore a light blue ribbed V-neck tee, ripped jeans and knee-high white boots, along with a puffy moto jacket while her partner donned all black with a hoodie and sunglasses.

According to a release, the new track, which samples Three 6 Mafia's "Jealous Ass Bitches," addresses recent speculation on social media about the pair's on-and-off relationship. They wrote the song with OZ, Boi-1da and Jahaan Sweet.

Offset & Cardi B - Jealousy

OFFSETYRN/YouTube

Shot in L.A., the music video is a tribute to the 2001 film Baby Boy, and along with Offset and Cardi, features Taraji P. Henson. Offset's children also make cameo appearances.

Cardi, who shares Kulture, 5, and Wave, 22 months, with her husband, promoted the new tune on her Instagram, captioning the video: "For the jealous ass bitches. Out now." (Offset is also a father to three older children, sons Jordan Cephus, born in 2010, and Kody Cephus, born in 2015, and daughter Kalea Marie Cephus, born in 2015, from previous relationships.)

Cardi B and her husband Offset dined at Delilah's Restaurant and Lounge in Hollywood and were approached by a flower vendor as they were leaving.

BACKGRID

On Monday, the Migos rapper shared an Instagram video to promote the new single.

"Y’all ready for some new music???….JEALOUSY!!” Offset captioned the clip.

In the hilarious teaser, Offset parodies James Brown's bizarre CNN interview from 1988 and uses the clip to address rumors about "drama" between he and Cardi.

The video also features actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who is interviewing Offset, taking on the role of CNN host Sonya Friedman.

"Your fans are saying there is a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife Cardi B," Curtis, 64, remarked.

"Haaaaaaaa," Offset replied, avoiding a straight answer.

"OK, you're not going to answer my f--- question are you?" Curtis asked.

"There's no problems," he said curtly, before the Halloween Ends actress interjected: "She seems... upset, Offset."

"I'm out on love," the "Code" rapper declared.

Offset then delivered a nonsensical response to Curtis before deflecting. "Let's talk about some music," he said.

Shortly after the teaser, fans on social media began to wonder if the rappers' fight was staged.

In response, Cardi addressed a fan on social media who wrote: "We said it was a stunt they pulled with their relationship and that's exactly what is was. Lmfaoo."

“It wasn’t no STUNT,” she said on Instagram, according to a screengrab shared on Twitter.

Offset's video with Curtis came weeks after there was a public dispute between the couple, in which Offset accused the "Tomorrow 2" star of cheating and Cardi denied the accusations.

A source told PEOPLE that the pair would work through it.

"They're just having a little quarrel," the insider said. "They're very intense so go back and forth quite a bit. They'll hash it out like they always do."

Reps for the two did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

