Offset Brings All 3 Sons to 'Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse' Premiere — See Their Matching Looks!

Offset posed on the red carpet at the 'Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse' premiere with his three sons

By Hannah Sacks
Published on May 31, 2023 05:07 PM
Offset Spiderman and kids
Photo:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Offset and his sons are enjoying a boys' night out!

On Tuesday, the Migos rapper, 31, attended the premiere of Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse and brought all three of his sons as his plus-ones. The father of five carried youngest son Wave, 20 months, and posed alongside sons Kody, 8, and Jordan, 12.

Offset wore a red leather jacket and leather pants in a nod to Michael Jackson, which the rapper confirmed by posting an image of Jackson on his Instagram story.

His three sons dressed in lookalike black outfits, with the older two donning black jackets and leather pants. All four wore matching black sunglasses.

Offset Spiderman and kids

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Offset shares son Wave and daughter Kulture, 4, with wife Cardi B, 30. He shares son Jordan with ex Justine Watson, son Kody, 8, with ex Oriel Jamie, and daughter Kalea, 8, with ex Shya L'Amour.

This isn't the first premiere this month for Offset and his kids. The rapper took daughters Kulture and Kalea to The Little Mermaid premiere in early May, documenting the night on his Instagram. In the photo of his family, he dubbed his daughters "my princesses."

The two siblings even dressed the part: Kulture wore a sweeping black gown with floral details around the shoulders and white petals on the train, accessorizing with a very princess-like shimmering tiara.

Kalea wore the inverse of her younger sister's gown, a billowing white dress with black flowers around her shoulders, as well as trailing down the back.

On Mother's Day, Offset also shared a sweet message to Cardi on Instagram.

"Happy Mother's Day my beautiful wife such a great mother you went against everything for our babies and still was able to balance it all out!" he wrote. "I love you 4ever and 4L."

In an interview with Essence for the magazine's cover story, the Migos rapper opened up about how grateful he is for his blended family.

"It's a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who's open and treats them as if they're her kids," he shared. "It could be an issue, but I don't have to go through that, and that's beautiful."

