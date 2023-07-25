Offset Addresses 'Drama' with Cardi B in Spoof of Bizarre 1988 James Brown Interview

The video, which is a promotion of his new single, also features Jamie Lee Curtis portraying CNN host Sonya Friedman

By
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE.
Published on July 25, 2023 01:40PM EDT
Offset's James Brown alter ego
Offset and James Brown. Photo:

offsetyrn/Instagram; CNN

Offset knows how to grab fans' attention.

On Monday, the Migos rapper shared an Instagram video to promote his new single, due this Friday.

"Y’all ready for some new music???….JEALOUSY!!” Offset captioned the clip.

In the hilarious teaser, Offset, 31, parodies James Brown's bizarre CNN interview from 1988 and uses the clip to address rumors about "drama" between he and his wife Cardi B, 30.

The video also features another fun twist — an appearance by actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who is interviewing Offset and taking on the role of CNN host Sonya Friedman.

"Your fans are saying there is a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife Cardi B," Curtis remarks.

Offset and Cardi B attend the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Offset and Cardi B at the 2018 American Music Awards.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty 

"Haaaaaaaa," Offset replies, avoiding a straight answer.

"OK, you're not going to answer my f---ing question are you?" Curtis asks.

"There's no problems," he says curtly, before the Halloween Ends actress interjects: "She seems... upset, Offset."

"I'm out on love," the "Code" rapper declares.

Offset then delivers a nonsensical response to Curtis before deflecting.

"Let's talk about some music," he says before the date "July 28" appears on the screen.

YouTube

Brown was interviewed by Friedman on Sonya Live in April 1988 when the funk singer was released on bail after being arrested for allegedly assaulting his then-wife, Adrienne Lois Rodriguez, with a lead pipe.

When trying to get answers from Brown about whether the charges had been dropped and the status of his relationship with Rodriguez, the "Don't Stop the Funk" singer burst out into song and began talking about his music career. During the interview, Brown also announced that he "make love good" and that he's "single and I wanna mingle," before trying to walk away.

Offset's video comes just weeks after there was a public dispute between the married rappers, in which Offset accused the "WAP" star of cheating and Cardi denied the accusations.

A source told PEOPLE that the pair would work through it.

"They're just having a little quarrel," says the insider. "They're very intense so go back and forth quite a bit. They'll hash it out like they always do."

Reps for the two did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The drama started when Offset posted a since-deleted Instagram Story reading, "My wife f---ed a N---- on me gang yall n---- know how I come."

In response, Cardi began a Twitter Space conversation by singing part of the first verse of Keyshia Cole's "I Should Have Cheated."

