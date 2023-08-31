Odelya Halevi has something new to celebrate!

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the Law & Order actress, 34, shared that she is now engaged to her boyfriend, Aaron Mazor.

"We're no longer dating @aaron.mazor," she wrote next to a collection of photos and videos that began with an image of the two smiling next to each other as Halevi flashed her oval cut engagement ring.

The Israeli actress continued the celebratory post by sharing an image of Mazor giving her a kiss on the forehead as they stood underneath an archway in matching attire. She held up her hand to showcase the ring and grinned from ear to ear as she looked directly at the camera.

To follow up the sweet image, she shared two photos of her and Mazor embracing one another on a boat and included a video in which they were seen laughing as they went on a car ride.

The post was filled with many comments from fans who were equally excited about their engagement. One fan wrote, "Screaming!!!!!!!!!!!!! The best couple !!! Mazal tov ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️."

Another social media user added, "Congrats!! Totally gorgeous!!!"

Halevi further commented on the engagement by sharing a photo of the moon on her Instagram Story. "Last nights moon expresses all these feelings that I can't put into words. I love you @aaron.mazor," she captioned the post.

Mazor also spoke out about the news by posting the photos on his Instagram page alongside the caption, "Signed, Sealed, Delivered 💍."

At the start of the year, Halevi gushed about their romance in an Instagram tribute written for Mazor in honor of his birthday. The post included various selfies of the two and recognized Mazor as someone who brings "light and warmth" into her life.

"You keep me sane, happy, and content," she wrote. "Thank you for driving me to dream bigger, love better and grow stronger. you're the light and warmth in my life. May you keep being annoyingly positive at all times and extremely motivated to make the world a better place for us. Happy birthday old man. I love you! ❤️."

Halevi joined the Law & Order franchise when the original series returned on NBC in 2022. She plays Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun. Halevi also starred in Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson.

