This Spin Mop That Can Tackle 'Disgusting' Floors Is a Fan Favorite at Amazon — and It's Just $40

"I am embarrassed I had dirty floors so long"

Published on June 22, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

If you've been waiting to score shopping deals until Prime Day next month, you don't have to hold off. In fact, Amazon just released a ton of deals ahead of the big day, which means you can start your shopping right now. So if you're after a cleaning device that will help make your floors spotless, shop the O-Cedar Easywring Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket while it's just $40 at Amazon.

The spin mop is designed to remove a whopping 99 percent of bacteria, grime, and dirt with water, and it's safe to use on a number of surfaces, including hardwood floors, wood, laminate, tile, and vinyl. It has a hands-free design, which allows you to splash water in one side and squeeze it out in another — keeping you from getting soaked. The mop head is made from a microfiber material and is reusable, so you can just toss it in the washing machine when you're done. The microfiber is efficient at capturing dirt and grime, which means less scrubbing on your part. Plus, you can extend the mop handle up to 48 inches long, so you don't have to bend over while working away.

O-Cedar Easywring Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket, $39.99 (orig. $49.98); amazon.com

More than 9,400 Amazon shoppers have given the spin mop a five-star rating, with users noting that their floors were "disgusting" before using the device and adding that it makes "cleaning so much easier." One user said, "I am embarrassed I had dirty floors so long," while another maintained: "This mop deep cleans easily." Plus, a third reviewer added, "No need to be on my hands and knees (like I used to) mopping the floors as if I was Cinderella."

One shopper explained that they had been content using a Swiffer mop for several years, but then things changed. They wrote, "The other day I spilled something on the floor after just mopping. My paper towel was really dirty! After reading reviews on several different products, I tried this one." They continued, saying, "Wow! Spotless after one mopping. Love it!"

Head to Amazon to get the O-Cedar Easywring Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket while it's on sale ahead of Prime Day.