OceanGate is making headlines after its Titan submersible went missing on June 18, following a dive to visit the Titanic wreckage.

Founded in 2009 by Stockton Rush, who is one of the passengers on board the missing vessel, the company hosts a “Titanic Expedition” to the historic site where “qualified explorers have the opportunity to join the expedition as Mission Specialist crewmembers whose Training and Mission Support Fees underwrite the mission, the participation of the science team, and their own training,” OceanGate Expeditions states on their website.

However, the recent trip quickly went awry as almost two hours after the vessel’s dive, the crew of Titan’s support vessel, the Polar Prince, lost contact.

As the U.S. Coast Guard in Boston undergoes a search and rescue operation, new information has come to light about the infamous vessel, which CBS Sunday Morning correspondent David Pogue previously boarded for a segment in 2022.

From its size to the safety measures in place, here’s everything to know about the Titan submersible, including photos inside.

How big is the Titan submersible?

Alamy Stock Photo

Per OceanGate’s website, the Titan is 22-ft. long x 9.2-ft. wide x 8.3-ft. high. To put that in perspective, Titan's main compartment has as much space as a “minivan without chairs,” Pogue told PEOPLE.

“The sub is made from a carbon fiber cylinder, so the walls are curved,” he added. “So you sit there on the floor with your back against the curved wall.”

It weighs 23,000 lbs and can carry up to 1,510 lbs. It is designed to go as deep as 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) in the ocean. For reference, the Titanic wreckage sits at 3,800 meters in the ocean. During his CBS Sunday Morning segment in 2022, Pogue noted that it is the only five-person sub that can reach Titanic depths.

How many people does the Titan submersible hold?

The Titan is built to hold five passengers, including one pilot and four crew members, seated . Though authorities have not officially released the names of those on the Titan, PEOPLE has confirmed their identities.

They include British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood; British billionaire Hamish Harding; Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Stockton Rush, the latter of which was piloting the voyage.

How much life support does the Titan submersible have?

Alamy Stock Photo

The sub also holds 96 hours of oxygen reserves for five crew members, however, BBC notes that it “will be affected by the breathing rate of the crew.”

Pogue also reported that the oxygen supply has never been tested. "Nobody's ever measured it," he told CBS News.

How is the Titan submersible operated?

CBS Sunday Morning

Since radio waves are not as reliable in the ocean, submersibles like the Titan “use underwater sounds to transmit data packets across the ocean,” ABC News reports.

“The receiving party aboard a support ship [the Polar Prince] can then use a hydrophone to receive the data transmitted acoustically, which can then be converted into understandable information like text or audio,” the outlet adds.

With those special instructions, the pilot steers the vessel on a modified video game controller, which Rush previewed in his segment with CBS Sunday Morning in 2022.

CBS Sunday Morning

Pogue told PEOPLE the Titan has “only a single button, an on/off button,” but “beyond that, the pilot drives the sub using a PlayStation video game controller.”

He added that there’s also a touchscreen computer that the pilot uses for the lights, air and the measurements of depth as well as communicating with the surface.

What safety measures does the Titan submersible have in place?

Ocean Gate/Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty

In order to deal with the intense pressure of diving deep into the ocean, the Titan has Real Time Hull Health Monitoring (RTM) systems, which OceanGate says analyzes “the effects of changing pressure on the vessel as the submersible dives deeper [to] accurately assess the integrity of the structure.”

The website adds that the “onboard health analysis monitoring system provides early warning detection for the pilot with enough time to arrest the descent and safely return to surface.”

Unlike other submersibles though, which usually feature an internally accessible hatch and allow passengers to open the door from inside, the Titan’s hatch is out the outside of the vessel.

As noted during the CBS Sunday Morning segment in 2022, before every dive, a crew closes the hatch of the sub from the outside with 17 bolts, with Pogue adding, “There is no other way out.”

Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking with PEOPLE, Pogue noted that when it comes to a disaster one of the only things you can do in the vessel “is rise to the surface as quickly as possible.” He called that in 2022, Rush showed him seven different ways to do that, including releasing sandbags, releasing “heavy construction pipes,” “inflating an air bladder” and releasing “the legs of the sub” to lose weight.

“Some of these methods do not require electricity, and some of them do not require the hydraulic system,” he added. “One of these methods even works if everybody on board has passed out. It's a time-release system where these sandbags beneath the sub are connected by dissolving hooks. So if enough time in seawater goes by, they release the sandbags and the sub rises to the surface on its own.”

How many times has the Titan submersible been to the Titanic wreckage?

Per NBC News, OceanGate Expeditions began offering trips to the Titanic wreckage in 2021 and had only made two previous trips before the June 18 dive.