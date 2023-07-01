OceanGate Still Advertising 'Titanic'-Bound Trips Days After 'Titan' Implosion

The Titanic wreckage seemingly continues to be of interest to OceanGate Expeditions.

The sea exploration company has remained in the spotlight after five passengers onboard its Titan submersible went missing and died during its latest voyage to the historic underwater site on June 18.

While the company has not officially addressed any future expeditions, its website has two eight-day voyages listed for June 12, 2024, and June 21, 2024, at a cost of $250,00.

The trips are scheduled to depart from St. John’s, Newfoundland where "the expedition leader will go over important safety information and dive day logistics, and our science team and content experts will help you prepare for what you may discover on your dive."

Along with training and a submersible dive, OceanGate also promises its passengers meals and expedition gear, per the expedition's description.

The website claims users will "leave the vessel with a collection of media from the dives and an amazing adventure to share when you get back home."

"You will learn everything you need to know for your dive onboard the expedition vessel, and we will help you prepare for the expedition before you join us on the ship," the website explains under a frequently asked questions section. "It is helpful to have a sturdy pair of sea legs, but even if the extent of your life on the water is only snorkeling in 20 feet of water, we will be happy to welcome you aboard."

News of the deaths of the last five passengers came on June 22 after a multi-day search and rescue mission by the United States Coast Guard ended with the discovery of debris 1,600 feet from the bough of the tailbone of theTitanic wreckage that was consistent with a "catastrophic pressure implosion."



"We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost," they shared in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew," the statement continued.

