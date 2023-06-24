OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush Added to Wikipedia List of Inventors Killed By Their Own Inventions

The CEO was among the five passengers who died on the 'Titan' submersible after it went missing on June 18 while on a 'Titanic'-bound excursion

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 24, 2023 12:37AM EDT
Stockton Rush, the founder of OceanGate Expeditions
Photo:

EyePress News/Shutterstock

Stockton Rush has been placed on Wikipedia's list of inventors that were killed by their own inventions.

Rush, 61, is remembered on the list as a "pilot, engineer, and businessman who oversaw the design and construction of the OceanGate submersible Titan, intended to take tourists to view the wreck of the Titanic."

His placement on the list lies after that of Thomas Andrews, who was the reported naval architect in charge of the plans for the Titanic, who died on board. His body was reportedly never recovered.

The OceanGate CEO was one of five passengers who died on the Titan submersible after it went missing on June 18 while on the company's Titanic expedition to the historic underwater site.

Rush was accompanied on the excursion by Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, British businessman Hamish Harding, and French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

U.S. Coast Guard officials announced in a press conference on Thursday that all five passengers were presumed dead after a remotely-operated vehicle (ROV) from the Canadian vessel Horizon Arctic found pieces of the missing sub near the Titanic.

Hamish Harding; Stockton Rush; Paul-Henri Nargeolet; Suleman Dawood; Shahzada Dawood

JOEL SAGET,HANDOUT/Dirty Dozen Productions/OceanGat/AFP via Getty Images

Nargeolet's friend, Fred Hagen, shared with PEOPLE that Rush created the Titan “in order to explore the deepest depths” of the ocean and that "he wanted to democratize the sea and open it up to individuals.” 

The Titanic-bound excursions began in 2021 with a total of 18 dives planned starting this summer. 

In a previous interview with Princeton University, Rush shared that his passion for the Titanic was based on a "wealth of information waiting to be discovered."

"There's not a lot of data on how these ships decay," he said. "There are thousands of shipwrecks worldwide that sank with over 500,000 gallons of toxic substances, typically fuel oil." Speaking about OceanGate's expedition, he shared that "part of what we do is get people to appreciate that most of human history is underwater."

An undated photo shows tourist submersible belongs to OceanGate begins to descent at a sea. Search and rescue operations continue by US Coast Guard in Boston after a tourist submarine bound for the Titanic's wreckage site went missing off the southeastern coast of Canada
An OceanGate submersible.

Ocean Gate / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"If you think about it from an archeological perspective, if you had a caravan of precious items — records, books, gold, or whatever — and you were snowed in on the passes of Mongolia, all that stuff got stolen, pillaged. If you were in a ship carrying King Herod's possessions to Rome and you sank, [it's] still there," he said.

The Wikipedia list also includes Cowper Phipps Coles, a Royal Navy captain who reportedly drowned in the sinking of HMS Captain, a masted turret ship of his own design, and German American inventor Julius H. Kroehl, who is thought to have died from decompression sickness after experimental dives with a Sub Marine Explorer he reportedly constructed and co-designed.

Related Articles
Paul-Henry Nargeolet Hamish Harding Stockton Rush
Who Is on the Missing 'Titanic'-Bound Sub? All About the Passengers
titan sub passengers
5 'Titan' Sub Passengers Are Dead, OceanGate Says: They 'Have Sadly Been Lost'
An undated photo shows tourist submersible belongs to OceanGate begins to descent at a sea. Search and rescue operations continue by US Coast Guard in Boston after a tourist submarine bound for the Titanic's wreckage site went missing off the southeastern coast of Canada
'Titanic' Sub Passengers Died Due to 'Catastrophic' Pressure Implosion: Full Recap
Paul-Henri Nargeolet
'Mr. Titanic' Was Aware of Sub Risks: 'You’re Dead Before You Realize That Something Is Happening'
Stockton Rush inside Titan may 2018 photo by Becky Kagan Schott LP8_5927 Credit: Becky Kagan Schott
Photos Capture OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush Test Diving 'Titan' Sub 5 Years Before Deadly Implosion
THE SUNKEN TITANIC'S BOW
Everything to Know About the 'Titanic'-Bound Sub That Went Missing
The Oceangate submersible Titan
Woman Who Went on OceanGate Expedition Shared Experience Seeing 'Titanic' First-Hand: ‘Overwhelmed by All the Emotions’
The Oceangate submersible Titan
Missing 'Titan' Sub Carrying Tourists to 'Titanic' Faced Lawsuit in 2018 After Employee Voiced Alleged Safety Concerns
Wreck of Titanic
Coast Guard Says 'Debris Field' Discovered Near 'Titanic' amid Search for Missing 'Titan' Sub
Isidor Straus (1845 - 1912), co-owner of the Macy's department store, and victim, with his wife Ida, of the Titanic disaster, circa 1910
Pilot of Missing Titan Sub Is Married to a Descendant of a Famous 'Titanic' Couple
Co-founder of OceanGate Says âTitanâ Submersible Went Through âRigorous Test Programâ
OceanGate Co-Founder Defends ‘Titan’ Sub After James Cameron Comments, Says Test Program Was 'Rigorous'
Stockton Rush, left, CEO and Co-Founder of OceanGate, dive in the company's submersible, "Antipodes," about three miles off the coast of Fort Lauderdale
OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush Once Said He’d ‘Broken Some Rules’ in Building ‘Titan’ Sub
James Cameron
‘Titanic’ Director James Cameron Says 'The Similarity' Between Titanic Disaster and Submersible Deaths Is 'Astonishing'
The Oceangate submersible Titan
Get an Inside Look at OceanGate's 'Titan' Submersible: Photos and Details
The Oceangate submersible Titan
Admiral Leading 'Titan' Submersible Mission Says Unidentified Noise is ‘Target’ for Search
Billionaire British businessman Hamish Harding relaxes before his latest adventure - a deep ocean dive aboard the OceanGate Titansubmersible.
Billionaire's Text Emerges After 'Titanic' Sub's Disappearance as Concerns Over Vessel Mount