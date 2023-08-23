An Oakland Woman Missing for Eight Years Has Been Located, Claims She Was Never Missing

An Oakland woman reported missing nearly eight years ago has been found apparently safe and well, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Lisa Hu reached out to local law enforcement claiming she was never missing and that she had been unaware any report had been filed regarding her missing status, police said.

"Someone reported her missing but she wasn't actually missing at all. If someone is reported missing, we are obligated by law to follow up and try to locate them, a spokesperson for the Oakland Police Department told PEOPLE.

Hu, 31, was first reported as a missing person on Dec. 8, 2015. Oakland police did not disclose to PEOPLE who filed the initial report. At the time the missing person's report was filed, Hu was in her early 20s. She was last seen on the 900 block of 34th Street in the Hoover-Foster neighborhood of Oakland, located in Northern California's Bay Area.

Her family claimed at the time of her disappearance that she was in good physical and mental condition, CBS News notes.

According to the rep for the Oakland Police Department, Hu's missing person report was "considered an ongoing missing case; to get more leads is why we pushed it out."

While it is not known how Hu found out she was on a missing person's list, "She later came forward and notified the department that she was not missing," the Oakland PD spokesperson noted.

Authorities have since removed Hu from the missing persons' list after she was identified and confirmed as safe, police said.

While local law enforcement did not share where Hu has been for the past eight years, they did confirm she was neither harmed nor held captive in any way.

Oakland Police told PEOPLE that now Hu has "come forward to the department" to confirm she is alive and well, she would prefer to be left alone.

"She wants privacy now," Oakland Police confirmed.



