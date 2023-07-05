NYPD Officers Rescue Subway Commuter Who Fell on Tracks After Medical Emergency

Two police officers lifted the unresponsive man off subway tracks in Brooklyn

By Laura Barcella
Published on July 5, 2023 01:03PM EDT
NYPD Officers Save Man
Photo:

NYPD NEWS / Twitter

Two NYPD officers sprung into action to help an unresponsive man who fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn after he suffered an undetermined medical episode.

The July 3 rescue was caught on the officers’ body cameras — which was later shared by NYPD News on Twitter — after the unidentified male fell off the train platform and onto the tracks at the Utica Avenue subway station in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

It’s unclear exactly what prompted the man to fall, but body camera footage shows two NYPD Officers — who the NYPD 81st Precinct identified as officers Baez and Hall — working together to lift the unresponsive individual from the tracks and moving him back to safety on the train platform.

NYPD Officers Save Man

NYPD 81stPrecinct

In a tweet after the incident, the NYPD 81st precinct thanked the two officers and commended them for their fast thinking and swift action that led to the man's rescue.

"When a male fell into the train tracks after having a medical episode, without hesitation Officers Baez and Hall jumped into the train tracks, placing themselves in a perilous situation, lifted the unresponsive adult over tracks onto the platform to safety," the precinct wrote.

Additional information on the unresponsive individual was not available.

