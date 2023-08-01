10 People Struck by Vehicle in Midtown, Manhattan, Says the NYPD

Ten people have reportedly been left injured after being struck by a vehicle in Midtown, Manhattan.

According to CBS News, the incident occurred on Tuesday at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and East 42nd Street around 5:30 p.m. local time. Police told the outlet that officers were attempting to perform a traffic stop with a male driver when he reportedly tried to escape and flee the scene.

Afterward, the Manhattan South division of the NYPD sent out a tweet advising patrons to steer clear of the situation and warned residents to “expect traffic and emergency vehicles in the area.”

Although some of the individuals involved in the car crash were hurt and transported to Bellevue Hospital for treatment, authorities later determined that none of their injuries were considered life-threatening.

During a press conference held hours after the reported accident, the NYPD shared details regarding the chaotic traffic stop.

According to a deputy chief with the department, the pursuit began when officers responded to a sighting of a vehicle that was reported stolen from the Bronx on July 31. They were able to confirm the match by using a license plate reader. Police turned on their lights, but due to traffic in the area, they moved in at a slow speed to close in on the suspect.

Initially, the driver began to pull over but seemingly fled. A biker and a yellow cab were struck by the stolen 2018 Hyundai Tucson with Illinois plates during the chase, the deputy chief announced.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed that the most severe injury happened to a young lady who sustained an ankle fracture. Members of the NYPD declined to take any questions during the press conference.

NBC New York added that some of the injured victims were children as young as 5 and 7 years old. The publication noted that two people were in the car when it crashed near a Hyatt Hotel. Police placed one person from the vehicle in custody.

A spokesman for the NYPD confirmed to PEOPLE that the individual arrested was a male driver.



The suspect reportedly then collided with a taxi and was detained by civilians until officers were able to get the situation under control. The department revealed that the driver is a 20-year-old male and that the incident was not considered a terrorist threat.



Earlier this year, an SUV collision in Manhattan left over 20 people hurt after the vehicle crashed into a building. At the time, authorities believed a white Audi sedan was responsible for plummeting into an Inwood restaurant on Jan. 2.

The New York City Fire Department told NBC News that the luxury vehicle rammed into the exterior of the establishment on West 204th Street and Broadway at around 8:59 p.m. local time. The most serious injury was for a 10-year-old girl whose leg was broken.