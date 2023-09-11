Lori Harvey Brings the Drama in a Downpour and More Fashion Week Photos from Days 5 and 6

Plus: See stars including Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott and Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez making a date night out of NYFW

By Staff Author
Updated on September 11, 2023 12:16PM EDT

New York Fashion Week kept going strong all weekend, with well-dressed front rows at shows including Sergio Hudson, Prabal Gurung and Tommy Hilfiger. Check out the stars including Lori Harvey, Awkwafina and Zooey Deschanel who attended the fifth and six days of the biggest week of fashion in New York.

01 of 26

Lori Harvey at Prabal Gurung

Lori Harvey at Prabal Gurung Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park on September 8, 2023 in New York, New York

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty

Lori Harvey isn't going to let a little rain stop her from making an entrance.

02 of 26

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott at Studio 189

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel attend the Studio 189 SS24 show during New York Fashion Week September 2023: The Shows

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The newly-engaged couple are so in sync, they both wore purple prints to sit front row at the Studio 189 show.

03 of 26

Rachel Sennott, Chase Sui Wonders and Ayo Edebiri at Proenza Schouler

Rachel Sennott, Chase Sui Wonders and Ayo Edebiri attend the Proenza Schouler SS24 front row during New York Fashion Week September 2023: The Shows at Phillips on September 9, 2023 in New York City

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty

Bottoms star Rachel Sennott captures her pals looking tops at the Proenza Schouler front row.

04 of 26

3.1 Philip Lim Front Row

Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola, Prabal Gurung, Awkwafina and Laura Kim attend the 3.1 Phillip Lim fashion show during New York Fashion Week

Dimitrios Kambouris/for NYFW: The Shows

Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola, Prabal Gurung, Awkwafina and Oscar de la Renta's Laura Kim make a stylish showing for pal Philip Lim.

05 of 26

Marsai Martin, Coco Jones & La La Anthony at Sergio Hudson

Marsai Martin, Coco Jones and La La Anthony attend the Sergio Hudson fashion show during New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on September 10, 2023 in New York City

Roy Rochlin/for NYFW: The Shows

We think Barbie would approve of the colorful, cute outfits in the Sergio Hudson front row.

06 of 26

Jodie Turner-Smith at Helmut Lang

Jodie Turner Smith attends the Helmut Lang fashion show during New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows on September 08, 2023 in New York City.

Cindy Ord/Getty

We bet Jodie Turner-Smith's Canadian husband Joshua Jackson approved of her double-denim look at the Helmut Lang show.

07 of 26

Sergio Hudson Front Row

Karen Pittman, Danielle Brooks, Susan Kelechi Watson and Yvonne Orji attend Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Runway Show at Spring Studios on September 10, 2023 in New York City

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Karen Pittman, Danielle Brooks, Susan Kelechi Watson and Yvonne Orji are dressed to impress for their front row seats at Sergio Hudson.

08 of 26

Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez at Staud

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos at the Staud Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show at The Plaza hotel on September 10, 2023 in New York, New York

Dolly Faibyshev/WWD via Getty

The newly-engaged couple shows their support for Staud designer Sarah Staudinger, the wife of Hollywood exec Ari Emanuel, at her brand's show.

09 of 26

GloRilla & Tommy Hilfiger

GloRilla, Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger & SZA Host a New York Fashion Week Brunch

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock

She's the star of his Tommy Jeans ad campaign, but the two look ready to duet on her next album.

10 of 26

Jenna Dewan at 3.1 Philip Lim

Jenna Dewan attends the 3.1 Phillip Lim fashion show during New York Fashion Week

Dimitrios Kambouris/for NYFW: The Shows

Jenna Dewan tops a sheer shirt and maxi skirt with a leather bomber jacket for a little extra edge at the 3.1 Philip Lim show.

11 of 26

La La Anthony at Tommy HIlfiger Brunch

La La Anthony at the Tommy Hilfiger Brunch with SZA on September 10, 2023

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

La La Anthony, attending a Tommy Hilfiger brunch hosted by SZA, knows it's all about the climb.

12 of 26

Leni Klum at Alice + Olivia

Leni Klum attends the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2024 Presentation on September 09, 2023 in New York City

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Leni Klum braved the wet weather in red leather (from trench to toe) at the Alice + Olivia Show.

13 of 26

Venus Williams & Lori Harvey at Prabal Gurung

Venus Williams and Lori Harvey attend the Prabal Gurung fashion show during New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows on September 08, 2023 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Venus Williams and Lori Harvey look ready to take over for the models if need be at the Prabal Gurung show.

14 of 26

Aoki Lee Simmons, Doechii & Kimora Lee Simmon at Sergio Hudson

Aoki Lee Simmons, Doechii and Kimora Lee Simmons attend Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Runway Show at Spring Studios on September 10, 2023 in New York City

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

The singer is flanked by the mother/daughter model duo (and all are serving face) at the Sergio Hudson show.

15 of 26

Teyana Taylor & Karrueche Tran at 3.1 Philip Lim

Teyana Taylor and Karrueche Tran at the 3.1 Philip Lim Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

Teyana Taylor and Karrueche Tran opt for bold accessories for their front row attire at 3.1 Philip Lim.

16 of 26

Dylan Mulvaney at Alice + Olivia

Dylan Mulvaney attends the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2024 Presentation on September 09, 2023 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Dylan Mulvaney gives her breezy two-piece set at the Alice + Olivia show an extra level of difficulty with her bold beauty look.

17 of 26

Andi Dorfman & Madison LeCroy at Alice + Olivia

Andi Dorfman and Madison LeCroy attend the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2024 Presentation on September 09, 2023 in New York City.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

The Bachelor Nation mainstay and Southern Charm star likely had a lot to discuss at the Alice + Olivia show.

18 of 26

Rosario Dawson at Studio 189

Rosario Dawson Studio 189 Show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2024

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The Studio 189 founder admires her brand's creations from the front row.

19 of 26

Vivica A. Fox at Studio 189

Vivica A. Fox Studio 189 Show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2024

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Vivica A. Fox takes in the fashion on the Studio 189 runway. On her Instagram stories, she cheered on pal Rosario Dawson with the hashtag #blackgurlmagic.

20 of 26

Lisa Rinna at Jason Wu

Lisa Rinna at the Jason Wu Collection Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Lisa Rinna posed for a photo before heading into the front row to cheer on daughter Amelia Hamlin as she walked the runway for Jason Wu.

21 of 26

Rainey Qualley at Staud

Rainey Qualley at the Staud Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show at The Plaza hotel on September 10, 2023 in New York, New York

Dolly Faibyshev/WWD via Getty

The model is captured in a candid moment as she waits for the Staud show to start.

22 of 26

Nicky Hilton Rothschild & Kathy Hilton at 3.1 Philip Lim

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Kathy Hilton at the 3.1 Philip Lim Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

It was a mother/daughter day out for the Hiltons, who each wore a pop of print for their front row 'fits.

23 of 26

Ella Emhoff at Mansur Gavriel

Ella Emhoff attends Mansur Gavriel 10 Year Anniversary

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Mansur Gavriel

Ella Emhoff is elegantly accessorized at the Mansur Gavriel presentation.

24 of 26

Joshua Jackson & Rosario Dawson at Studio 189

Joshua Jackson and Studio 189 Co-founder Rosario Dawson attend the Studio 189 Spring Summer 2024 Collection Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Studio 189

Joshua Jackson shows support for Rosario Dawson at the Studio 189 event.

25 of 26

Dascha Polanco at Tommy HIlfiger Brunch

Dascha Polanco Tommy Hilfiger & SZA Host a New York Fashion Week Brunch

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Dascha Polanco is red, white and true-blue for the Yankees in her Tommy Hilfiger outfit at the brand's show.

26 of 26

Lukas Gage & Chris Appleton at Tommy Hilfiger Brunch

Lukas Gage, Chris Appleton ommy Hilfiger & SZA Host a New York Fashion Week Brunch

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock 

The newlyweds grab a bite at a Tommy Hilfiger brunch hosted by SZA.

Related Articles
Sheryl Crow and Laura Dern
Sheryl Crow and Laura Dern Have a Girls' Night Out at Ralph Lauren's 'Beautiful' and 'Inspiring' NYFW Show (Exclusive)
Alicia Silverstone
Alicia Silverstone Says Christian Siriano's Clothes Make Her Feel 'Very Much Like a Woman' (Exclusive)
Janet Jackson and Sia at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show
Janet Jackson and Sia Pose at New York Fashion Week, Plus Maggie Gyllenhaal, Julia Fox and More
Kylie Jenner and TimothÃ©e Chalamet Attend NYFW Dinner Together One Week After PDA-Filled Outing at BeyoncÃ©âs ConcertÂ 
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Attend NYFW Dinner Together One Week After PDA-Filled Outing in L.A.
Janet Jackson and Sia at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show
Janet Jackson Rocks Glossy, Monochromatic Look at Christian Siriano's NYFW Show as Sia Gives Surprise Performance
Naomi Campbell on the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 event at The Manhattan Center on September 6, 2023 in New York, New York.
Naomi Campbell's Glam Makeup on the Victoria's Secret Pink Carpet Is the Best of the Week (Exclusive)
Sia performs on the runway during the Christian Siriano SS24 Runway Show at The Pierre Hotel on September 08, 2023 in New York City.
New York Fashion Week Day 4: Celebrities Come Out for Christian Siriano, Ralph Lauren
Kendall Jenner Spends the Start of NYFW in Favor of Parading Around in a Bikini with Her Dog
Kendall Jenner Skips the Start of NYFW in Favor of Parading Around in a Bikini with Her Dog
La La Anthony Big Motion NYFW New York Fashion Week 09 09 23
How La La Anthony is Supporting HBCUs and Black Designers this NYFW: 'We Need to be Uplifted' (Exclusive)
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx and Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp 'Seemed Cozy' Together on Vegas Set of His Commercial (Exclusive)
Gab Union, Jennifer Lopez, Sheryl Crow and Mindy Kaling in the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 08, 2023 in New York City.
Ralph Lauren Hosted the Most Star-Studded Show of New York Fashion Week — See All the Gorgeous Photos
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith attend the unveiling of the new fully-electric Lotus Emeya on September 07, 2023
Jodie Turner-Smith Nails Futuristic Style on Birthday Trip with Joshua Jackson
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and her daughter Giovanna LaValle
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Daughter, 8, Is All Smiles as She Walks the Runway at New York Fashion Week
Karine Jean-Pierre, Principal Deputy Press Secretary and Suzanne Malveaux, CNN at the Paramount White House Correspondents' Dinner after party at the French Ambassador's residence, in Washington, D.C., on April 30, 2022
Karine Jean-Pierre and Longtime Partner Suzanne Malveaux Have Separated: ‘I’m a Single Mom Who’s Co-Parenting’
Ree Drummond Fall Fashion Line tout
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Says Her New Fall Fashion at Walmart Is ‘Casual but Super Cute and Stylish’
Sofia Richie (L) and Elliot Grainge attend a David Yurman dinner at Casa Cruz in Midtown
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Have a Stylish Date Night at David Yurman's New York Fashion Week Party