Lori Harvey Brings the Drama in a Downpour and More Fashion Week Photos from Days 5 and 6

New York Fashion Week kept going strong all weekend, with well-dressed front rows at shows including Sergio Hudson, Prabal Gurung and Tommy Hilfiger. Check out the stars including Lori Harvey, Awkwafina and Zooey Deschanel who attended the fifth and six days of the biggest week of fashion in New York.

01 of 26 Lori Harvey at Prabal Gurung Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Lori Harvey isn't going to let a little rain stop her from making an entrance.

02 of 26 Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott at Studio 189 Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images The newly-engaged couple are so in sync, they both wore purple prints to sit front row at the Studio 189 show.

03 of 26 Rachel Sennott, Chase Sui Wonders and Ayo Edebiri at Proenza Schouler Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Bottoms star Rachel Sennott captures her pals looking tops at the Proenza Schouler front row.

04 of 26 3.1 Philip Lim Front Row Dimitrios Kambouris/for NYFW: The Shows Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola, Prabal Gurung, Awkwafina and Oscar de la Renta's Laura Kim make a stylish showing for pal Philip Lim.

05 of 26 Marsai Martin, Coco Jones & La La Anthony at Sergio Hudson Roy Rochlin/for NYFW: The Shows We think Barbie would approve of the colorful, cute outfits in the Sergio Hudson front row.

06 of 26 Jodie Turner-Smith at Helmut Lang Cindy Ord/Getty We bet Jodie Turner-Smith's Canadian husband Joshua Jackson approved of her double-denim look at the Helmut Lang show.

07 of 26 Sergio Hudson Front Row Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Karen Pittman, Danielle Brooks, Susan Kelechi Watson and Yvonne Orji are dressed to impress for their front row seats at Sergio Hudson.

08 of 26 Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez at Staud Dolly Faibyshev/WWD via Getty The newly-engaged couple shows their support for Staud designer Sarah Staudinger, the wife of Hollywood exec Ari Emanuel, at her brand's show.

09 of 26 GloRilla & Tommy Hilfiger Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock She's the star of his Tommy Jeans ad campaign, but the two look ready to duet on her next album.

10 of 26 Jenna Dewan at 3.1 Philip Lim Dimitrios Kambouris/for NYFW: The Shows Jenna Dewan tops a sheer shirt and maxi skirt with a leather bomber jacket for a little extra edge at the 3.1 Philip Lim show.

11 of 26 La La Anthony at Tommy HIlfiger Brunch Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images La La Anthony, attending a Tommy Hilfiger brunch hosted by SZA, knows it's all about the climb.

12 of 26 Leni Klum at Alice + Olivia Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Leni Klum braved the wet weather in red leather (from trench to toe) at the Alice + Olivia Show.

13 of 26 Venus Williams & Lori Harvey at Prabal Gurung Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Venus Williams and Lori Harvey look ready to take over for the models if need be at the Prabal Gurung show.

14 of 26 Aoki Lee Simmons, Doechii & Kimora Lee Simmon at Sergio Hudson Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty The singer is flanked by the mother/daughter model duo (and all are serving face) at the Sergio Hudson show.

15 of 26 Teyana Taylor & Karrueche Tran at 3.1 Philip Lim Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images Teyana Taylor and Karrueche Tran opt for bold accessories for their front row attire at 3.1 Philip Lim.

16 of 26 Dylan Mulvaney at Alice + Olivia Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Dylan Mulvaney gives her breezy two-piece set at the Alice + Olivia show an extra level of difficulty with her bold beauty look.

17 of 26 Andi Dorfman & Madison LeCroy at Alice + Olivia Astrid Stawiarz/Getty The Bachelor Nation mainstay and Southern Charm star likely had a lot to discuss at the Alice + Olivia show.

18 of 26 Rosario Dawson at Studio 189 Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock The Studio 189 founder admires her brand's creations from the front row.

19 of 26 Vivica A. Fox at Studio 189 Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Vivica A. Fox takes in the fashion on the Studio 189 runway. On her Instagram stories, she cheered on pal Rosario Dawson with the hashtag #blackgurlmagic.

20 of 26 Lisa Rinna at Jason Wu Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images Lisa Rinna posed for a photo before heading into the front row to cheer on daughter Amelia Hamlin as she walked the runway for Jason Wu.

21 of 26 Rainey Qualley at Staud Dolly Faibyshev/WWD via Getty The model is captured in a candid moment as she waits for the Staud show to start.

22 of 26 Nicky Hilton Rothschild & Kathy Hilton at 3.1 Philip Lim Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images It was a mother/daughter day out for the Hiltons, who each wore a pop of print for their front row 'fits.

23 of 26 Ella Emhoff at Mansur Gavriel Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Mansur Gavriel Ella Emhoff is elegantly accessorized at the Mansur Gavriel presentation.

24 of 26 Joshua Jackson & Rosario Dawson at Studio 189 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Studio 189 Joshua Jackson shows support for Rosario Dawson at the Studio 189 event.

25 of 26 Dascha Polanco at Tommy HIlfiger Brunch Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Shutterstock Dascha Polanco is red, white and true-blue for the Yankees in her Tommy Hilfiger outfit at the brand's show.