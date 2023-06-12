N.Y.C. Firefighter Drowns at N.J. Beach After Rescuing His Daughter: 'We Are Heartbroken'

A New York City firefighter drowned while saving his daughter at the New Jersey shore on Friday, authorities said. He was 39.

Mark Batista jumped in the ocean when his daughter got caught in the rough surf, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office.

Several witnesses on the beach called for help at the scene, which took place in Avon-by-the-Sea, and a water rescue team came immediately, according to authorities.

“Upon arrival, a female juvenile was quickly rescued and later transported to JSUMC for evaluation while the search continued for a male adult,” the Area Network of Shore Water Emergency Responders (ANSWER) water rescue team said in a statement.

“The search continued for over an hour as rescue swimmers, divers, jet skis, boats, and a drone searched the area for the missing swimmer,” the statement continued, noting that they later located Batista and removed him from the water.

He was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital, though he did not survive the incident, police said. The daughter is expected to recover, according to NBC New York.

Firefighter dies saving daughter. CBS New York/Youtube



“We are heartbroken to learn about the death of Firefighter Mark Batista, who died Friday while swimming at the Jersey Shore,” the FDNY said in a statement on Twitter.

“FF Batista was a dedicated public servant who spent 15 years serving in the FDNY, as both an EMT and firefighter,” the statement continued. “We join his family in mourning.”

No lifeguards were on duty at the time of the accident, and they aren’t scheduled to be onsite until June 17, according to the Avon-by-the-Beach website.

In a statement, The Monmouth County Sheriff's Office reminded swimmers not to go swimming without a lifeguard present. “We once again caution all to please NOT go in the water when there are no lifeguards on duty,” the police wrote.

