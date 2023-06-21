4 Dead and 2 in Critical Condition After Fire Erupts in N.Y.C. E-Bike Shop

A deadly fire broke out at an e-bike repair shop in New York City on Tuesday, leaving four people dead and two others fighting for their lives.

According to the New York City Fire Department, the "accidental" inferno started at around 12:15 a.m. local time at 80 Madison Street in Chinatown. The building had residential apartments above, the American Red Cross later tweeting that they provided emergency housing to 23 adults and two children from eight families.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they broke through the ceiling and walls to reach the residents trapped in the building. Police confirm to PEOPLE that while some were pulled out and rushed to the hospital, four later died from their injuries.

The deaths involved two women, aged 62 and 65, and two men, 71 and 80, authorities say. One firefighter suffered minor injuries. Names of the deceased have not yet been released.

Two women, one 80 and another 65, remain at New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh revealed in a press conference Tuesday that the fire was caused by lithium-ion batteries used to power e-bikes, stored and charged at the repair shop.

“It is very clear that this was caused by lithium-ion batteries and e-bikes,” Kavanagh said, according to ABC News. “The sheer volume of fire is incredibly dangerous. We’ve said this over and over — it can make it nearly impossible to get out in time.”

The fire department, The New York Times reported, said they’ve done surveillance at the property and found violations regarding the number of batteries. The repair shop, known as HQ E-Bike Repair, had been cited for multiple fire code violations in the past two years related to the wiring and storage of batteries.

The shop was fined $1,600 in August 2022 after being found guilty of the violations. In September 2022, firefighters had to put out a smoldering battery at the exact location.

"After the court hearing, then it gets referred back to us and then we will come out and re-inspect,” Chief Fire Marshal Daniel Flynn said, according to CBS New York.

PEOPLE has attempted to reach out to HQ E-Bike repair for comment.

Lithium-ion batteries have been linked to several fires in New York City in recent years. In 2022, there were 220 fires caused by these batteries, resulting in six deaths. So far, in 2023, there have been 108 fires with 13 deaths.

"I think the real issue is uncertified versus certified batteries," said City Councilman Christopher Marte. “A lot of these fires are coming from uncertified batteries. The City Council passed legislation to do away with these uncertified batteries and for sellers to only sell certified ones. Dozens of people were displaced from their homes. It's a sad day here.”

