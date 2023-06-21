4 Dead and 2 in Critical Condition After Fire Erupts in N.Y.C. E-Bike Shop

A blaze caused by lithium-ion batteries in an e-bike repair shop killed four people and injured two others, authorities said.

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 02:21PM EDT
Firefighters work outside a building in Chinatown after four people were killed by a fire in an e-bike repair shop overnight on June 20, 2023 in New York City.
E-bike repair shop. Photo:

Spencer Platt/Getty

A deadly fire broke out at an e-bike repair shop in New York City on Tuesday, leaving four people dead and two others fighting for their lives. 

According to the New York City Fire Department, the "accidental" inferno started at around 12:15 a.m. local time at 80 Madison Street in Chinatown. The building had residential apartments above, the American Red Cross later tweeting that they provided emergency housing to 23 adults and two children from eight families.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they broke through the ceiling and walls to reach the residents trapped in the building. Police confirm to PEOPLE that while some were pulled out and rushed to the hospital, four later died from their injuries.

The deaths involved two women, aged 62 and 65, and two men, 71 and 80, authorities say. One firefighter suffered minor injuries. Names of the deceased have not yet been released.

Two women, one 80 and another 65, remain at New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

Firefighters work outside a building in Chinatown after four people were killed by a fire in an e-bike repair shop overnight on June 20, 2023 in New York City.
E-bike repair shop fire.

Spencer Platt/Getty

Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh revealed in a press conference Tuesday that the fire was caused by lithium-ion batteries used to power e-bikes, stored and charged at the repair shop.

“It is very clear that this was caused by lithium-ion batteries and e-bikes,” Kavanagh said, according to ABC News. “The sheer volume of fire is incredibly dangerous. We’ve said this over and over — it can make it nearly impossible to get out in time.”

The fire department, The New York Times reported, said they’ve done surveillance at the property and found violations regarding the number of batteries. The repair shop, known as HQ E-Bike Repair, had been cited for multiple fire code violations in the past two years related to the wiring and storage of batteries.

Firefighters work outside a building in Chinatown after four people were killed by a fire in an e-bike repair shop overnight on June 20, 2023 in New York City.
E-bike repair shop fire.

Spencer Platt/Getty

The shop was fined $1,600 in August 2022 after being found guilty of the violations. In September 2022, firefighters had to put out a smoldering battery at the exact location.

"After the court hearing, then it gets referred back to us and then we will come out and re-inspect,” Chief Fire Marshal Daniel Flynn said, according to CBS New York.

PEOPLE has attempted to reach out to HQ E-Bike repair for comment.

Lithium-ion batteries have been linked to several fires in New York City in recent years. In 2022, there were 220 fires caused by these batteries, resulting in six deaths. So far, in 2023, there have been 108 fires with 13 deaths.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"I think the real issue is uncertified versus certified batteries," said City Councilman Christopher Marte. “A lot of these fires are coming from uncertified batteries. The City Council passed legislation to do away with these uncertified batteries and for sellers to only sell certified ones. Dozens of people were displaced from their homes. It's a sad day here.”

Related Articles
Teens Escape Apt Fire
2 Teenagers Slide Down Pipe to Escape Apartment Fire in Manhattan as Onlookers Shout 'Hold On'
Boy, 7, and Teenager Killed in N.Y.C. Fire Sparked by E-bike’s Lithium Battery: ‘A Terrible Tragedy'
Boy, 7, and Teen Dead in 'Explosion of Fire' Sparked by E-Bike Battery at N.Y.C. Home: 'Terrible Tragedy'
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
2 Dead and 12 Injured as Car Collides with Van on Wisconsin Highway
Firefighters perform a rope rescue after a fire broke out inside a high-rise building on East 52nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in New York.
At least 38 Injured After Fire Breaks Out on 20th Floor of N.Y.C. High-Rise Apartment Building
Beijing Hospital Fire
29 Dead After Beijing Hospital Fire, Patients Clung to A/C Units and Tied Sheets Together to Escape
Jetson Rogue hoverboard recall
53,000 Hoverboards Recalled Over Fire Risk Linked to Deaths of Two Young Sisters 
Jermaine Pelt, Lt Jan Tchoryk
2 Chicago Firefighters Killed Battling Separate Blazes a Day Apart: 'Unprecedented,' Commissioner Says
Mandatory Credit: Photo by MASANORI UDAGAWA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13914887ai) Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fire at the Loafers Lodge hostel, in Wellington, New Zealand, 16 May 2023. Multiple people are believed to be dead after a fire ripped through the 92-room hostel. Multiple fatalities in New Zealand hostel fire, Wellington - 16 May 2023
At Least 6 People Dead and 11 Missing in New Zealand Hostel Fire
The Rev. Pastor Adonna Davis Reid, an Oak Park police chaplain, comes to pay her respects and pray for the family near the growing memorial, Friday, March 10, 2023, on the porch at the scene of a fatal house fire in the 2500 block of Rutherford Avenue in Chicago March 10, 2023.
Firefighter's Wife and 3 Kids Dead After Fire at Their Home While He Was on Duty: 'Unimaginable Loss'
https://twitter.com/FDNY/status/1626720687246155776/photo/1 Conversation FDNY @FDNY Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh and Chief of Department John Hodgens provide an update on this afternoon’s 4-alarm fire at 88 Shotwell Avenue on Staten Island. Read more: http://bit.ly/3Ki3I5L
At Least 20 Firefighters Injured, 3 Seriously, in Multi-Alarm Staten Island House Fire
Boy, 7, dead after house fire on Northwest side
Chicago Firefighter's Son, 7, Dies After Fire at Family's Home, Dad Was On Duty and Rushed to Scene
37 dead in fire at Immigration National Institute in Mexico, Ciudad Juarez
At Least 39 Dead and 29 Injured in Migrant Center Fire Near U.S.-Mexico Border
Investigators and firefighters are shown at the scene following a fire in Old Montreal, Saturday, March 18, 2023, that gutted the heritage building
1 Dead, 6 Missing After Fire at 19th Century Stone Building in Montreal: 'Heartbreaking Tragedy'
Woman Dies Saving Fellow Climber from Split Ice Column in Utah
Woman Dies Saving Fellow Climber from Falling Ice on Frozen Waterfall in Utah
Two workers fall to their deaths at JFK construction site
2 Construction Workers Dead After Trench Collapse at JFK Airport
Dad and 4 Children Die in Phoenix Condo Fire, 2 Siblings Remain Fighting for Their Lives in Critical Condition
Dad and 4 Children Die from Injuries After 'Devastating' Condo Fire in Arizona: 'No Words'