N.Y.C. Cancer Doctor Shoots Herself and Her Baby in Suspected Murder-Suicide: Police

Krystal Cascetta was a hematology and oncology specialist with Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 7, 2023 09:15AM EDT
Krystal Cascetta
Photo:

Mount Sinai Queens Facebook

A renowned New York City cancer doctor is believed to have shot herself and her baby over the weekend, authorities said.

Krystal Cascetta — who was a hematology and oncology specialist with Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City — has died in what police have called a suspected "murder-suicide" at her Somers, Westchester, home on Saturday around 7 a.m. local time, according to a statement from New York State Police.

Authorities believe that Cascetta, 40, was in her baby’s bedroom when she shot her child, before then shooting herself.

The age and gender of the baby have not been released.

 Police have not released any information about what might have led up to the shootings.

Krystal Cascetta

Krystal Cascetta Facebook

Cascetta graduated from Albany Medical College and treated breast, bone, gynecological and gastrointestinal cancers. according to Mount Sinai's website.

She also worked as the site chief of the Mount Sinai Queens Infusion Center, which is a treatment center for cancer and blood disorders, per the website, and served as an assistant professor of medicine in the hematology and medical oncology division at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Mount Sinai Health System said, "The Mount Sinai community is greatly saddened by the tragic loss of a Mount Sinai Health System doctor and her child."

The organization added, "We extend our deepest sympathies to Dr. Cascetta's family, friends, colleagues, and patients."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
Jalen Kitna
Former University of Florida Quarterback Jalen Kitna Speaks Out After Child Pornography Charges Dropped
Members of the NYPD respond to the disruptions caused by large crowds during a "giveaway" event hosted by popular Twitch live streamer Kai Cenat
Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Accused of Inciting a Riot After Giveaway in N.Y.C.'s Union Square
Kimberly Mata-Rubio, Lexi Rubio
Mom Who Lost Daughter in Uvalde School Shooting Is Running for Mayor: 'Honor Your Life with Action'
Aydil Barbosa Fontes and William Lowe
Woman Whose Remains Were Found in 3 Suitcases Is ID'd — as Husband Charged with Murder
El Prat Barcelona Airport theft loot recovered 08 03 23
2 Men Allegedly Stole Roughly $9 Million in Jewelry, Cash from Russian Family at Barcelona Airport
87-Year-Old Woman Fights Off Teen Who Allegedly Attacked Her in Bed, Then Feeds Him Because He Was Hungry
87-Year-Old Woman Fights Off Teen Who Attacked Her in Bed, Then Feeds Him Because He Was Hungry
Babysitter Once Convicted of Identity Theft Is Accused of Strangling 1-Year-Old
'Unthinkable': Georgia Babysitter Accused of Choking 1-Year-Old in Her Care
Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Alibi Claim Declared in New Court Filing
Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Alibi Claim Declared in New Court Filing
A Klamath Falls man is in custody after a woman escaped from a makeshift cinder block cell in his garage, the FBI of Portland said.
'Survival Instinct': Inside a Woman's Improbable Escape from a Garage 'Dungeon' After Alleged Kidnapping
Mark Anthony Gonzales, Alleged Lake Tahoe foot fondler identified, arrested
Man Allegedly Broke into Condos Near Lake Tahoe and Fondled Feet of Sleeping Women
Johnny Johnson and Cassandra "Casey" Williamson
Mo. Man Who Lured 6-Year-Old from Sleepover Before Murder Is Executed Despite Mental Illness
Sushi Staples A 10-Year-Old Boy Found Was Dead in a Garbage Can in Mother's Garage. Heâd Been There for 7 Months
A 10-Year-Old Boy Found in a Garbage Can in His Mom's Garage. He’d Been Dead for 7 Months
Heidi Voight and Claudia Voight
A Connecticut News Anchor Had Been Keeping a 'Painful Secret' for Months: Her Mother's Murder
Jeana Burrus, Skeletal remains found 16 years ago identified as Sarasota woman never reported missing
The Remains of a Woman Found Buried in 2007 Were Just ID'd — But She Was Never Reported Missing
emma kusak/How a Dating App Rendezvous at a Las Vegas Hotel Ended with an 18-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Killing a Man
How a Bumble Meetup at a Las Vegas Hotel Ended with a Teen Allegedly Killing a Man
Larry Gilmore and his wife Shalawrae Gilmore
Pa. Newlywed 'Fighting for His Life' After Being Attacked in Hotel While on Honeymoon