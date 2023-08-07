N.Y.C. Cancer Doctor Shoots Herself and Her Baby in Suspected Murder-Suicide: Police

A renowned New York City cancer doctor is believed to have shot herself and her baby over the weekend, authorities said.

Krystal Cascetta — who was a hematology and oncology specialist with Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City — has died in what police have called a suspected "murder-suicide" at her Somers, Westchester, home on Saturday around 7 a.m. local time, according to a statement from New York State Police.

Authorities believe that Cascetta, 40, was in her baby’s bedroom when she shot her child, before then shooting herself.

The age and gender of the baby have not been released.

Police have not released any information about what might have led up to the shootings.

Krystal Cascetta Facebook

Cascetta graduated from Albany Medical College and treated breast, bone, gynecological and gastrointestinal cancers. according to Mount Sinai's website.

She also worked as the site chief of the Mount Sinai Queens Infusion Center, which is a treatment center for cancer and blood disorders, per the website, and served as an assistant professor of medicine in the hematology and medical oncology division at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Mount Sinai Health System said, "The Mount Sinai community is greatly saddened by the tragic loss of a Mount Sinai Health System doctor and her child."

The organization added, "We extend our deepest sympathies to Dr. Cascetta's family, friends, colleagues, and patients."



If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

