N.Y. Dad Posted About 'Perfect Day' After Dinner with Family. Then He Died in Suspected Road Rage Killing

Fausto Garcia Rodriguez was shot and killed following a minor crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway

By
Liam Quinn
Liam Quinn

Liam Quinn is a crime reporter for People Magazine. He previously covered breaking news for The Record/NorthJersey.com.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023 12:36PM EDT
Fausto Garcia Rodriguez
Fausto Garcia Rodriguez. Photo:

Gofundme

A New York man was killed in a road rage shooting on the Cross Bronx Expressway on Friday, according to several reports.

The New York Daily News, ABC 7 and CBS New York all report that the man was shot during an argument following a crash Friday night. ABC identified the victim as Fausto Garcia Rodriguez, 40.

According to reports, Rodriguez had been involved in a minor crash, but the occupants of the other car fled the scene on foot. The New York Daily News reported that Rodriguez called 911 before one of the men in the other vehicle returned to the scene with another man not involved in the initial crash. An argument ensued and it led to the shooting, authorities said, according to ABC 7.

ABC reported that the suspect fled the scene following the shooting and that no one has been arrested yet.

Before Rodriguez was shot and killed, he had worked the day at an auto body shop and then gone out to dinner with his mother and girlfriend, per The New York Daily News. “Thank you for another day. Today was a great day. Today was perfect,” Rodriguez wrote on his WhatsApp Story hours before he was killed, according to the outlet.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Rodriguez was a father of four children, according to a GoFundMe started by his sister to help raise money for his family.

“Our Fausto has left this world before his time,” she wrote in the GoFundMe description.

Luisa Checo, a friend of Rodriguez, spoke to ABC 7 in the aftermath of the shooting and expressed her disbelief about the tragic incident.

“He always was happy,” Checo told the outlet. “He never was mad or like he never argued with anyone. 

Rodriguez was a native of the Dominican Republic, according to The New York Daily News.

“He was an exceptional human being,” Rodriguez's sister Emely told the outlet. “Nobody can say nothing wrong about him. Always working. People always come to him in need.”

According to CBS, authorities located the vehicle believed to be associated with the crime, but have not found the suspects.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised more than $8,000 for Rodriguez’s family.

Related Articles
PMI documentary about Tanya Kach
Tanya Kach Was Kidnapped at Age 14 and Held Captive for a Decade. She Says Her Dad Partially Blamed Her
Beauty couch influencer dead atlanta instagram 08 18 23
Days After Instagram Influencer Known for Dances in Roller Skates Was Found Dead, Boyfriend Is Arrested
Nick Donofrio shot and killed after entering wrong home
20-Year-Old South Carolina Student Shot Dead After Attempting to Enter Wrong Home
16 Year Old Dead, 4 Injured After Shooting at High School Football Game in Oklahoma
16-Year-Old Dead, 4 Injured After Shooting at High School Football Game in Oklahoma: 'Senseless Act'
Jacksonville police officers block the perimeter of the scene of a mass shooting
3 Dead, Including Shooter, in 'Racially Motivated' Florida Dollar General Store Shooting, Sheriff Says
Julie Boxley
Man Accuses Wife of Attempting to Set Him on Fire Says in Court, 'I Woke Up by Cold Liquid [Being Poured] on Me'
2 People Injured After Shooting at Chicago White Sox MLB Game
2 People Injured After Shooting at Chicago White Sox and Oakland A's Game: Police
Former FBI contractor charged with child sex crimes A former contractor with the FBI is facing several charges for sexually exploiting children In Virginia. FOX 5 reporter Nana-Sentuo Bonsu is in Alexandria with more.
Ex-FBI Contractor Accused of 'Begging' Boy, 12, for Sexually Abusive Content: Affidavit
Olivia Samantha Fowler, a woman who's remains were IDed after she was missing for two years
Georgia Mom of 3 Confirmed Dead 2 Years After Going Missing in Rural Area
Mom of 2 Who Was Kidnapped from Ohio Found Dead After Car Chase with Suspect in Tennessee
Man Accused of Killing Ohio Mom Was Friend of Her Late Husband — and She'd Let Him Live in Her Basement: Boss
Five people were found dead Thursday night at a Lake Township home on Carnation Avenue NW, the Uniontown Police Department said in a statement.
5 Family Members, Including 3 Children, Found Dead in Ohio Home in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Liyong Ye, the suspect in a deadly hammer attack in Brooklyn a day earlier, is pictured in police custody outside the NYPD's 72nd Precinct station house on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Possible Motive Revealed in Brutal Hammer Attack that Killed N.Y. Mom, Injured Her 2 Children
In this handout image provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office, BTK murder suspect Dennis Rader stands for a mug shot released February 27, 2005 in Sedgwick County
BTK Serial Killer Dennis Rader Named as 'Prime Suspect' in 2 Unsolved Murders
Beauty couch influencer dead atlanta instagram 08 18 23
Body of Instagram Influencer, 22, Found Near Burned Vehicle in Georgia: 'Foul Play Is Suspected' (Police)
41-year-old male Jacob Wilhoit
Kidnapped Woman Rescued After Passing ‘Help. Call 911’ Note to Customer at Gas Station, Say Police
Tierra Binion, who was murdered in Florida
Florida Mom of Twins Beaten and Fatally Shot 7 Times During Argument Outside Bar