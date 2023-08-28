N.Y. Dad Posted About 'Perfect Day' After Dinner with Family. Then He Died in Suspected Road Rage Killing

A New York man was killed in a road rage shooting on the Cross Bronx Expressway on Friday, according to several reports.

The New York Daily News, ABC 7 and CBS New York all report that the man was shot during an argument following a crash Friday night. ABC identified the victim as Fausto Garcia Rodriguez, 40.

According to reports, Rodriguez had been involved in a minor crash, but the occupants of the other car fled the scene on foot. The New York Daily News reported that Rodriguez called 911 before one of the men in the other vehicle returned to the scene with another man not involved in the initial crash. An argument ensued and it led to the shooting, authorities said, according to ABC 7.

ABC reported that the suspect fled the scene following the shooting and that no one has been arrested yet.

Before Rodriguez was shot and killed, he had worked the day at an auto body shop and then gone out to dinner with his mother and girlfriend, per The New York Daily News. “Thank you for another day. Today was a great day. Today was perfect,” Rodriguez wrote on his WhatsApp Story hours before he was killed, according to the outlet.

Rodriguez was a father of four children, according to a GoFundMe started by his sister to help raise money for his family.

“Our Fausto has left this world before his time,” she wrote in the GoFundMe description.

Luisa Checo, a friend of Rodriguez, spoke to ABC 7 in the aftermath of the shooting and expressed her disbelief about the tragic incident.

“He always was happy,” Checo told the outlet. “He never was mad or like he never argued with anyone.

Rodriguez was a native of the Dominican Republic, according to The New York Daily News.

“He was an exceptional human being,” Rodriguez's sister Emely told the outlet. “Nobody can say nothing wrong about him. Always working. People always come to him in need.”

According to CBS, authorities located the vehicle believed to be associated with the crime, but have not found the suspects.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised more than $8,000 for Rodriguez’s family.

