Lucy Letby Trial: British Nurse Accused of 'Playing God' at Hospital

British nurse Lucy Letby, who is accused of killing seven infants and attempting to murder 10 more, was “playing God” at the hospital where she worked, her trial has heard.

Letby, 33, was said to be “completely out of control” at the Countess of Chester Hospital following her alleged sixth murder of a baby on the neonatal unit, according to BBC News.

Her trial heard she had “got away with so much” that she developed the "misplaced confidence she could pretty much do whatever she wanted,” reported The Guardian.

The comments came as prosecutor Nick Johnson delivered his closing speech to the jury of eight women and four men at Manchester Crown Court in the north of England.

"She knew what was going to happen. She was controlling things," Johnson said in court, reported Sky News. "She was enjoying what was going on and happily predicting what she knew was going to happen."



"She was in effect playing God."



Lucy Letby at Manchester Crown Court. Press Association via AP Images

The neonatal nurse has pleaded not guilty to 22 murder and attempted murder charges related to events that took place between June 2015 and June 2016.

Her trial, which began in October, also heard Tuesday that she had returned from a holiday in Ibiza, Spain with two friends before she went on to allegedly attack three babies in June 2016.

On three consecutive days that month, Letby is said to have murdered two triplet boys, Child O and Child P, and attempted to murder another baby boy, Child Q, according to The Guardian. She returned from her trip shortly after the triplets were born.



Lucy Letby.

Letby is also accused of murdering Child O by injecting him with air intravenously and via a nasogastric tube. The jury heard that Child O had an "inflicted traumatic injury to the liver", according to BBC News.

During the autopsy of Child O, the baby boy’s liver was found to have bruising. Dr Andreas Marnerides, an expert in neonatal pathology, previously told the jury the force of the injury was similar to the boy being in a road accident, per the outlet.

The court also previously heard Child O was in good condition and stable up until the afternoon of 23 June. He then suffered a "remarkable deterioration" and died, reported BBC News

His brother Child P, died just over 24 hours later.

On Tuesday, Johnson told the court that Letby's “objective, as always, was to kill. In [Child O’s] case she combined all three methods she had used to such devastating effect on all the other children in the case. In order to try to cover up what she did, she falsified the notes.”



“We say, frankly, by this stage she was completely out of control and was determined to mete out the same treatment to [Child P] the very next day," he added, per The Guardian,

Johnson also told the court on the morning of the day that Child O died, Letby was "clearly missing" a registrar who she had feelings for but who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The prosecution has previously suggested Letby "had a crush on" the doctor, who wasn’t working on the neonatal unit at the time. According to BBC News, the court heard how Letby texted the registrar saying, "Bit rubbish that you couldn't stay on [the unit]."

Johnson added that the nurse was "sabotaging" Child O to attract the attention of the doctor, per BBC News. Letby has denied this allegation.

